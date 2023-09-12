Illinois-Wisconsin to test cross-border interoperable communications and capabilities

ZION - The Illinois/Wisconsin Interoperable Communications Exercise (IWIC) is planned for the North Dunes Nature Preserve and Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park in Zion, Illinois on Wednesday September 13, 2023. This cross-border exercise is intended to test emergency communication capabilities with response personnel from Illinois and Wisconsin.





"This multi-state exercise is vitally important as we continue to enhance our cross-border interoperability capabilities with our Emergency Management partners from Wisconsin," said Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "We continue to strengthen our skills and enhance our response actions in tandem with all colleagues in our region."





"This exercise is a great opportunity for local and state agencies to demonstrate and validate their ability to talk to their counterparts across state lines," said Wisconsin Office of Emergency Communications Director Erik Viel. "People depend on responders to take care of them on a bad day and expect them to be able to communicate in a crisis, regardless of state affiliation. This exercise is an exciting step in building interoperability and cross-border relationships."





Full-scale exercises like this will help strengthen all communications skills and provide a collaborative and coordinated response.





The Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency (CISA) will evaluate the participating agencies during the exercise.





Consider posting this to ensure that all media personnel are advised of the exercise.





