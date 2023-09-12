Việt Nam wants to join in consumer goods supply chain: Deputy PM

VIETNAM, September 12 -

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà on Tuesday said that Việt Nam wants to join world-leading retailers like Walmart in forming comprehensive inclusive sustainable ecosystems with long-term commitment to benefit sharing in the consumer goods supply chain.

Speaking at a reception with senior vice president of general merchandise and apparel sourcing of the US’s Walmart Avaneesh Gupta in Hà Nội, Hà said Việt Nam has strengths in workforces, infrastructure, and socio-political stability, and has become one of the leading consumer goods producers and exporters in the world.

He affirmed that Vietnamese manufacturers and suppliers have the potential and capacity to participate in the entire goods production process from raw material supply, product design and production to marketing.

The Deputy PM noted that with its participation in 17 free trade agreements, Việt Nam fully complies with commitments on labour and environment.

Regarding the strong development of e-commerce in Việt Nam, he said the Vietnamese Government is continuing to direct ministries and branches to develop regulations and standards to ensure the safety and rights of customers.

Avaneesh Gupta said that Việt Nam's support policies have created favourable conditions for Walmart to form and operate smoothly production and supply chains of goods such as textiles and garments, consumer goods, and food.

He said the group will continue supporting Vietnamese manufacturers and suppliers in creating domestic raw material areas with appropriate quality and costs, promoting digitalisation in production to improve productivity, ensure working conditions for workers, and enhance the traceability of goods origin.

In addition, Walmart wants to connect with and attract Vietnamese small and medium-sized businesses to participate in the group's e-commerce network with about 120 million users. — VNS