2023 Illinois State Fair Sets Historic Attendance Records

ILLINOIS, September 12 - Great weather, new promotions & infrastructure improvements credited for attendance boost





SPRINGFIELD, IL - Today, Governor JB Pritzker announced record-setting attendance totals for the 2023 Illinois State Fair. The more than 700,000 attendees over the 11-day event make the 2023 fair the most highly attended fair since industry standards were enacted.





"Once again, the hard work of the Department of Agriculture and hundreds of dedicated fair staff have resulted in shattered attendance records, serving as a testament to the value of our increased Fairgrounds funding and the spirit of Illinois," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Attractions like the new Multi-Purpose Arena and our highly attended concerts drew in hundreds of thousands of fairgoers from across the state and the country, bringing our community together in an unprecedented way."





"While mother nature will always be a driving force in attendance for any outdoor event, the 2023 Fair benefited from a return of programming at the newly renovated Multi-Purpose Arena (MPA), a result of Governor Pritzker's $58.1 million dollar capital investment to address years of deferred maintenance on our historic state fairgrounds," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. "The 2023 Fair also greatly benefited from new promotions and big attractions aimed at bringing visitors to the fairgrounds mid-week to capitalize on discount admission days."





The Illinois State Fair also unveiled new theme and discount days to enhance the fairgoer's experience. On Thursday, August 10, the Fair started with a full day promoting County Fairs and Horse Racing Day. On Tuesday, August 15th, the Fair discounted admission as part of the new weekday theme - TWOsday. This new promotion resulted in more than 27,000 additional fairgoers. The week also allowed for more opportunities for families to attend before the start of school.





"Enhancing the fairgoer's experience is a vital part of the planning process," said State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "Providing additional entertainment on Opening Day, exposing more Illinoisans to our state's number one industry, and offering more ways for families to affordably enjoy the Illinois State Fair are priorities that proved to be a driving factor in the growth we experienced at the 2023 Illinois State Fair."





The high attendance numbers reflect the second highest Grandstand tickets sold in the last five years; an 86% increase from 2021 ticket sales for events at the MPA which sat dark in 2022 due to construction; and record-breaking carnival revenue ($1.58 million) led by robust sales of Mega & Jumbo passes. Thanks to dry weather on the final weekend, race fans were able to enjoy two popular auto races in the Grandstand.





Illinois State Fair: By the Numbers

Thurs Fri Sat Sun Mon Tues Wed Thurs Fri Sat Sun Total 2023 51,045 62,918 77,176 72,503 51,585 74,881 44,654 53,690 79,176 75,634 64,351 707,613 2022 42,208 59,717 79,298 80,331 49,082 47,555 43,585 43,908 75,182 54,691 61,143 636,700 2021 21,015 49,940 63,604 61,756 38,708 32,746 34,190 30,178 51,390 45,161 43,700 472,388 2019 35,961 39,053 59,040 59,925 44,044 36,818 37,897 37,732 51,641 51,515 55,274 508,900

2023 State Fair Impact by the Numbers:

$89,800 in scholarships awarded to youth exhibitors

600 new first-time exhibitors

60 charities volunteered 20,000 service hours

Governor Pritzker has obligated over $80 million in infrastructure investments on the fairgrounds. Construction resumes this fall on Phase 2 of the Coliseum, which focuses on an electrical overhaul, underground plumbing, new seating, new restrooms, an elevator, and adding an HVAC system that will allow for year-round use.





Other projects slated to take place include:

$9.5 million: Road construction along 8th Street between the IDOA building and the IDNR building and along the backstretch on the northwest corner of the fairgrounds; provides funding to make structural improvements to the south pedestrian tunnel leading into the fairgrounds from Gate 6/infield parking;

$4.57 million: Roof replacements on the Junior Livestock Building, Sheep Barn, Hobbies Arts and Crafts Building, and at least three barns along the backstretch;

$11.9 million: HVAC replacements on the Orr Building, Illinois Building, Junior Livestock Building, Artisans Building, Hobbies Arts and Crafts Building, and Grandstand;

$2.99 million: Tuckpoint work in the Grandstand, Artisans, Hobbies Arts and Crafts, Emmerson and Block (IDOA headquarters) buildings.

Planning is now underway for the 2024 Illinois State Fair, which will run August 8-18.



