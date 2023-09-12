My Food Service License Earns National Accreditation for Food Protection Manager Program
100% Online Self Paced Certification ProgramEVANSTON, ILLINOS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) National Accreditation Board has granted accreditation under the Standard for Accreditation of Food Protection Manager Certification Programs (2021) for the My Food Service License Certified Food Protection Manager Certification Program.
The approved accreditation status is listed on the ANAB-CONFERENCE FOR FOOD PROTECTION - ACCREDITATION DIRECTORY.
In most U.S. states, A Certified Food Protection Manager (CFPM) is required to be on-site whenever food is produced or served.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 48 million people in the U.S. (1 in 6) get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die each year from foodborne diseases. This is largely preventable. In the face of this public health burden, it is important to focus on prevention through food safety.
My Food Service License makes learning how to implement food safety measures accessible and convenient. The My Food Service License Food Protection Manager course and exam are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The course is online, self-paced, and accessible from any device. Students can take the My Food Service License Certified Food Protection Manager (CFPM) exam at any time.
My Food Service License aims to make the learning and certification process as convenient as possible for all who are committed to becoming a Certified Food Protection Manager.
As a nationally accredited provider committed to excellence, we look forward to working in every community to educate and empower food service professionals.
