Government Begins Search For Chief Marshal

CANADA, September 12 - Released on September 12, 2023

The province is officially beginning its search for a Chief Marshal for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service.

The Chief Marshal will be responsible for developing the Marshals Service in the lead-up to it becoming operational in 2026. Once the service is launched, the Chief Marshal will oversee approximately 70 officers, as well as additional support staff, who will provide law enforcement across Saskatchewan, conduct proactive investigations and support RCMP and municipal police operations.

"As we build the foundation of the Saskatchewan Marshals Service, it's critical that we have the right person in place to oversee its creation and ensure its ongoing success," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "We are committed to finding someone with the skills and experience required to operate a successful modern police service."

The Saskatchewan Marshals Service will provide an enhanced law enforcement presence across Saskatchewan, with a focus on:

detecting, disrupting and deterring criminal activity in rural and remote areas experiencing high levels of crime;

locating and apprehending high-risk and prolific offenders; and

conducting proactive enforcement actions and investigations related to farming and agriculture offenses such as cattle, crop, metal and farm chemical thefts, and trespassing that may result in crop damage.

Marshals will also provide support to the RCMP, First Nations police, municipal police services and the Provincial Protective Services.

The successful candidate for the Chief Marshal position must be an experienced senior law enforcement executive with a demonstrated track record of achieving results and collaborating with other police and criminal justice partners. They must also have a comprehensive knowledge of contemporary policing practices, and emerging trends in crime and public safety.

"We're looking for someone who can simultaneously act as a leader, a mentor, and a relationship builder," Merriman said. "This is an excellent opportunity to make a positive impact in our province, and I urge anybody with the skills and experience to apply and tell us what their vision is for enhancing public safety in Saskatchewan communities."

The job posting for the Chief Marshal position can be found on http://www.careers.gov.sk.ca/, with a closing date of Sunday, September 24.

