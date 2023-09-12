Next Day Access Central Dallas, New Franchise Location
Next Day Access Continues to Grow in Texas: New Location in Central Dallas is Now OpenDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access is pleased to announce its new location in Dallas, Texas. This is the fourth development in Texas. The Next Day Access Central Dallas franchise, a provider of residential and commercial accessibility and mobility products, is owned by Dave and Phairat Rice.
“We are excited to open our doors and begin providing customers with accessibility solutions,” said Dave Rice, Owner/CEO. “With being in such a niche industry, not many people know the type of products that exist to help them age safely in their homes or who to call, so we are proud to be a resource for our customers in the Dallas market.”
Dave is an experienced business leader with over 20 years with companies that include PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, and Miller Brewing. Dave also has experience in construction, restoration and rehabilitation of apartments and homes. Phairat first moved from Thailand to Dallas in 2007, where she has been raising their two children. Her professional experience includes computer manufacturing, accounting, and light construction.
After spending many years helping major corporations expand their operations all over the world, Dave is looking to begin the next phase of his career, empowering the aging population and people with disabilities to live a more active and independent life without leaving the community they love the most.
Next Day Access Central Dallas will focus on providing accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages across Dallas and surrounding areas. They sell, deliver, and install accessibility and mobility products, such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, pool lifts, and more.
To learn more about Next Day Access Central Dallas, contact their team at (469) 702-8866 or visit nextdayaccess.com/dallas-tx
About Next Day Access
Next Day Access is a local provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting nextdayaccess.com.
Kaylee Buscher
Next Day Access
+1 901-313-8714
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other