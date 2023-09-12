Submit Release
Award Winning Punjabi American Comedian Amrita Dhaliwal Brings Show DRIVING AROUND to Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Amrita Dhaliwal in DRIVING AROUND

A provocative brew of physical comedy, absurdism and American naivety in an imaginative and fanciful ride, presented by award-winning comedian Amrita Dhaliwal.

Sneakily powerful.”
— Chicago Stage & Screen
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opening this week: a provocative brew of physical comedy, absurdism and American naivety invites you onto an imaginative and fanciful ride, presented by award-winning comedian Amrita Dhaliwal. Perpetual fabrication and buried social commentary are revealed with effervescent zing and cheeky sassiness in Driving Around. A show full of insights into what unites us and separates us, the host takes you on a ride that is so far past stupid that it becomes compelling.

Dhaliwal brings ‘hilarious clowning skills’**** (Wee Review) by mixing ‘absurdist techniques, clowning and slapstick”**** (The List Review). And ‘an abundance of gaggery and tomfoolery… with impeccable timing and control’ **** (Theatre People Review, Melbourne).

Limited Run: Sept 14-16, The Living Room, Fidget Space
***RECOMMENDED AGES 13+***

About Amrita Dhaliwal
Amrita Dhaliwal, she/her/hers, is a Punjabi American comedian and devising artist based in Los Angeles. Her work explores the core themes of humanity, like death and love, through a lens of the current political climate. A few highlights include The Living Room, a comedy about death and grief, Best Comedy Winner at the 2019 Melbourne Fringe Festival; creator and producer of the hit LA show, Indian Wedding, featured in LA Weekly as “Top 15 Things to do in LA”, and others. Beyond the stage, Amrita co-authored and curated an essay series for HowlRound about clown and activism with Nathaniel Justiniano of Naked Empire Bouffon Company. She is currently the Managing Director and an instructor for the Idiot Workshop, and an adjunct professor at USC. Web: amritadhaliwal.com IG: @amrithatha

Details
Venue: Fidget Space in The Living Room, 1714 N Mascher St, Philadelphia, PA, 19122
Date & Time: *Limited Run* Thu Sep 14 @9:30p, Fri Sep 15 @8:45p, Sat Sep 16 @4:30p
Running Time: 55mins
Tickets: $25
Web & Bookings: https://phillyfringe.org/events/driving-around/
Festival Affiliation: Driving Around will be performed as part of the 2023 Cannonball Festival and Philadelphia Fringe Festival

About Cannonball Festival
Cannonball is an independently produced performing arts hub of the Philadelphia Fringe, that presents risk-taking independent artists in back-to-back performances next to delicious lounge spaces, fostering creative collisions and community conversation. Web: www.cannonballfestival.org.

Amrita Dhaliwal
Artist
adhaliwal@gmail.com
