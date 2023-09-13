Acker Expands to Singapore with US$6M October Auction
Leading global wine auction house Acker to host rare wine & spirits auction on 14 Oct 2023 at Marina Bay Sands, expanding its foothold in Asia & SE Asia.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acker, the world's preeminent auction house for fine wines and spirits and the oldest wine merchant in America, has marked its entry into the Singapore market, further diversifying its presence across the globe. This strategic move reinforces the company’s commitment to providing unparalleled services for discerning collectors of exquisite and rare wines and spirits globally. Acker’s inaugural auction in Singapore will be held on October 14, 2023, featuring an estimated US $6 million/ SGD $8 million of rare wines and spirits. Hosted in partnership with Marina Bay Sands and Grand Cru Wine Concierge, the private client division of Wine Portal Group, Acker will meet the demands of passionate wine enthusiasts in Singapore and cater to the thriving economy of the region.
Acker Chairman, John Kapon, remarked, "We have had our eye on Singapore for some time now, and it has a strategic importance for us in terms of expansion. Our foray into this dynamic market strengthens our foothold in Asia and increases our footprint in Southeast Asia, a region on the rise. We are eager to introduce a broader range of exceptional wines and spirits to avid collectors there, enhancing their portfolios. Our collaborations with Wine Portal and the iconic Marina Bay Sands add an exciting dimension to this announcement. We are thrilled to welcome new bidders and are excited to offer them the local expertise of Wine Portal, and the exquisite service and hospitality singular to Marina Bay Sands."
Marina Bay Sands, architectural icon of the Singapore skyline, is a cornerstone of the city known for its luxurious hotel accommodations, an incredible collection of upscale boutiques, fine dining establishments, and more. Since its establishment in 2010, Marina Bay Sands has attracted the world's most affluent and discerning visitors, offering the epitome of the luxury experience in Singapore.
Following the success of Park 90, Wine Portal introduced Grand Cru, a specialized Wine Concierge service tailored to private clients. Operating both a premium wine boutique and extensive online platform, Grand Cru specializes in offering premier selections of fine wine from around the world curated by its experienced sommeliers and experts.
Tracy Koo, CEO of Wine Portal, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, saying, "Partnering with Acker, the most important name in the fine wine auction arena, for one of the most anticipated wine auction events in Southeast Asia, is a true privilege. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and shared passion for fine and rare wine to craft an unforgettable experience for our community of wine enthusiasts and collectors."
Acker's first auction in Asia took place in Hong Kong in 2008 after the abolition of wine tariffs in the region. With lifetime auction sales approaching the $2 billion-mark, Acker is set to host its 100th Hong Kong auction on September 23.
Acker’s inaugural Singapore auction will be held at Marina Bay Sands on Saturday, October 14, streamed globally through the company's digital bidding platform and mobile app. For advance registration, and to receive updates on the auction catalog release, visit www.ackerwines.com/Singapore or contact singapore@ackerwines.com.
