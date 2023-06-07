Submit Release
Acker Announces Passing of Beloved European Director Sebastien Abric

Man, Sebastien Abric, seated and gazing off frame smiling

The wine community mourns the passing of Sebastien Abric, 50, European Director of Acker Wines

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The wine community suffered a tremendous loss on Monday with the tragic passing of Sebastien Abric, 50, long-time European Director of Acker Wines. A dedicated collector and wine lover, Sebastien played an integral role in Acker’s growth throughout Europe and Asia for over 16 years. He was a universally adored staple at the company’s auctions and events around the globe.

Sebastien’s profound wine knowledge and signature charm were instrumental in bringing the best of France’s wines to the rest of the world, often directly from many of France’s top Domaines. His countless friends and colleagues mourn his loss, recalling with much fondness the graceful, gentle presence that Sebastien radiated; ever polished, ever gracious, and in tireless pursuit of the best in wine and life.

In a statement by longtime friend and Acker Chairman, John Kapon, “It is with profound sadness and deepest regret that we share the sudden and tragic loss of our dear friend and colleague, Sebastien Abric. Sebastien was a cherished member of our Acker family, and one of my best friends for over 25 years. His incomparable joie de vivre, magnetic charm, and brilliant skill brought the heart of France and its wines to Acker. His impact on all of us as a brother, a gentleman, and a wonderful friend was immeasurable, and he will never be forgotten.”

Sebastien leaves behind his wife of nearly 30 years, Cecile, and three children – Camille, Margaux, and Victor.

