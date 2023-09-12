The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation - One Week until Teacher Resources Webinar
Grant Applications Available to Schools For the 2023-2024 School Year, Portal Closes October 15, 2023
Live every day with love, respect and kindness and you will accomplish so much more in life.”UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation's (MSHEF) second annual teacher resource webinar is next week, on September 19, 2023, at 6pm EST.
— Mark Schonwetter, Holocaust Survivor
This informational webinar will feature co-founders Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske. Teachers will have the opportunity to learn about programs available to them and how they can afford to bring them into their classrooms. The webinar will be recorded and sent to all registrants. Registration is now open. Their previous webinar highlighted resources from such organization such as the Simon Wiesenthal Center, the Butterfly Project, and the Museum of Jewish Heritage to name a few. A recording of the video is available online: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NI10xwCOqKI&t=65s...
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation aims to teach anti-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students through Holocaust education by funding grants for teachers to purchase educational materials and programming, subsidize field trips to Holocaust museums, and bring Holocaust survivor speakers into schools and classrooms.
Additionally, the MSHEF current grant application portal is now open and accepting applications. The grant portal closes October 15, 2023.
About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation:
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a non-profit organization that provides grants for educators to teach ant-hate initiatives, respect, and kindness to students nationwide through Holocaust education.
Co-founded in 2019 by Ann Arnold and Isabella Fiske in honor of their father Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, the foundation funds grants for educators up to $1,000 to provide learning materials, books, support field trips and programming, and bring Holocaust survivor speakers into schools and classrooms.
The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation is the only foundation that provides grants for educators to empower students nationwide with Holocaust education. In just 3 years, MSHEF has granted over $195,000, covering 30 states and reaching over 73,000 students.
Visit mshefoundation.org to learn more or email connect@mshefoundation.org.
