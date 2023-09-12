Asia Cargo Network (ACN) Group Announces UK Expansion with the Opening of a New Aviation Leasing Office
Our expansion into the UK signifies a milestone. This move underscores our steadfast commitment to offering the most competitive and effective leasing solutions to our international customer base."”LONDON, UK, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-headquartered Asia Cargo Network (ACN) Group, a distinguished leader of cargo and aviation services across Asia is excited to announce the opening of its latest office in the United Kingdom. The inauguration of this office on 7 September marked a significant milestone in ACN's global business strategy, affirming the company's commitment to being able to deliver premier aviation leasing solutions worldwide.
— Marco Isaak, Group Chairman, Asia Cargo Network Group
Situated in the heart of London, ACN's new UK office boasts a strategic location, providing convenient access to major financial districts and international airports. This prime positioning allows ACN to serve its expanding European, the Americas, Africa and Middle East clientele effectively while reinforcing its global presence within the aviation industry.
This office will add capabilities to ACN's existing aviation leasing arrangements and will develop its business initiatives resulting in a better all-round product to the market all around the world. The UK expansion is poised to also extend these specialised services to existing and new European customers, offering them unmatched value and expertise.
ACN Aeroleasing, a joint venture between the ACN Group and Planeinvest Limited, is set to revolutionise the aircraft leasing sector under the experienced guidance of Hal Gamble, a renowned figure in the aviation industry. This partnership will introduce fresh perspectives and mutually beneficial leasing arrangements.
In financial terms, ACN is committed to raising capital investment that underscores the company's commitment to expanding its aircraft fleet.
Marco Isaak, Group Chairman of Asia Cargo Network remarked, “Our expansion into the United Kingdom signifies a critical milestone in the execution of our long-term strategic vision. This move underscores our steadfast commitment to offering the most competitive and effective leasing solutions to our international customer base."
The UK office, through its dynamic team members of globally experienced personnel in the aviation industry will manage various leases, including those related to ACN aircraft, and develop leasing options with existing working associates. Initial staffing will comprise a dedicated team of five employees, with plans for expansion to eight or more within the first 12 months.
While the UK office is well-prepared to manage ACN's existing fleet, its broader mission is to explore additional aircraft leases for working associates and strategic partners, potentially expanding ACN's fleet to meet growing market demands.
ACN remains open to innovative opportunities and business prospects, and collaborations with UK-based companies and government entities are also under consideration.
As the UK office engages in a distinct facet of business from its Asian counterparts, ACN anticipates exploring enhanced lease management capabilities, fleet expansion, and renewal opportunities.
The London office will be jointly led by Marco Isaak, Group Chairman of Asia Cargo Network, and Hal Gamble from Plane Invest, illustrating ACN's unwavering commitment to this transformative endeavour.
PR Representative
Asia Cargo Network
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn