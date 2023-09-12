Academy Award-Nominated Actor Chris Sarandon Sizzles the Airwaves with Season 2 of His 'Cooking By Heart' Podcast
Chris Sarandon Launches Season 2 of His Top Ranked Podcast with Guests Academy Award-Winner Susan Sarandon and Broadway Maven & SiriusXM Host Seth Rudetsky
I hope our listeners will enjoy these stories, the guests and their memories- and all the great recipes!”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, US, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Academy Award-nominated actor Chris Sarandon is back to tantalize your senses with the highly-anticipated Season 2 of 'Cooking By Heart' podcast. Launched today, September 12th, this new season promises a delectable blend of celebrity guests and heartwarming reminiscences that will leave listeners craving more.
— Chris Sarandon
In an exciting twist for the Season 2 premiere episode, Chris Sarandon will be joined by his legendary Oscar-winning first wife, Susan Sarandon. Together, they'll take you on a culinary journey through their shared love for food, family, and storytelling. Alongside mouthwatering memories, expect a generous serving of nostalgia and laughter as they regale the audience with surprises from their past and present.
There will be an exciting bonus, too! The second episode of Season 2, which also drops today, features Broadway savant, composer, and SiriusXM radio host Seth Rudetsky. Renowned for his charismatic personality and deep love for the performing arts, Seth will join Chris for a scintillating, hilarious conversation covering their shared passion for theater and culinary experiences.
In 'Cooking By Heart' Season 2, Chris and his celebrity guests will continue exploring the heart and soul of cooking. Each episode will delve into cherished childhood memories, share beloved recipes, and reveal heartwarming stories highlighting the unique connection between memory, food, culture, and personal bonds.
Fans and food enthusiasts can tune in to 'Cooking By Heart' on major podcast platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts, as well as on YouTube. The show's winning combination of celebrity charisma, heartfelt storytelling, and mouthwatering recipes has already earned it a dedicated following, ranking in the top 5% of all podcasts globally, according to Listen Notes. Season 2 promises even more unforgettable moments.
Don't miss the grand launch of 'Cooking By Heart' Season 2 today, September 12th, featuring Chris Sarandon, Susan Sarandon and Seth Rudetsky serving up an unforgettable auditory feast. Subscribe now for a front-row seat to this remarkable culinary and conversational extravaganza.
Stay connected with 'Cooking By Heart' on social media for all the latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments.
Chris Sarandon's upcoming guests include New York Times Best-Selling Novelist Jane Green, Emmy Award-Winning Film & TV Producer Diane English, Grammy-Nominated Songwriter and Record Producer Billy Mann, Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer Manny Azenberg, Popular TV Show Host and Restaurateur Noah Tucker, Chef/Restaurateur/Author Alice Waters, and prolific actor Clint Howard.
Season 1 featured notable guests like Jacques Pépin, Cary Elwes, Carol Kane, Lidia Bastianich, and Mario Cantone.
About Chris Sarandon: Chris Sarandon is an Academy Award-nominated actor celebrated for his versatile performances on both stage and screen. His deep passion for cooking and storytelling inspired the creation of the 'Cooking By Heart' podcast.
About 'Cooking By Heart': Chris Sarandon's podcast delves into the stories behind the food we all grew up with, exploring the characters, situations, and memories associated with it. Each celebrity guest also shares one of their favorite recipes, making it a delightful culinary and conversational experience for listeners. Chris said, “I hope our listeners will enjoy these stories, the guests and their memories--and all the great recipes!"
