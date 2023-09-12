Bull elk killed illegally and left to waste near Cottonwood, Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game needs the public’s assistance in identifying the people responsible for illegally killing and partially wasting a bull elk off Keuterville Rd, near Cottonwood, ID.

On September 8, 2023, a local officer received a report of a large bull elk carcass left to waste on a local landowner’s property. The officer was able to locate the carcass and determine the backstraps and tenderloins were left to waste, while the head was cut off and the majority of the quarters were taken. It appears the elk was likely killed on September 6th or 7th.

Items left at the kill site will be able to help identify the people responsible. If you have any information on the unlawful killing of this bull elk, please call 208-792-7807, the Lewiston Fish and Game office at 208-799-5010 or the Citizen’s Against Poaching Hotline at 1-866-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a monetary reward.