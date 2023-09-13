Datamatics Business Solutions Inc. Announces Peter Murphy as Chief Executive Officer for Lead Generation & Data Services
We are thrilled to have Peter leading the way. We firmly believe that his vision for the company will further solidify our position as a frontrunner in the B2B Data & Demand Generation sector.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Datamatics Business Solutions, Inc., a global leader in providing B2B Data and Demand-Gen Solutions to Fortune 1000 clients, announced the appointment of Peter Murphy as the Chief Executive Officer - Lead Generation & Data Services.
Datamatics Business Solutions enables clients across geographies with its high-quality data solutions and lead generation services, driving tangible business results and overall revenue growth. Datamatics Business Solutions is an industry leader in B2B Data and Demand-Gen services with extensive data coverage leveraging AI/ML technologies, with human expertise in the loop for delivering lead-gen solutions.
Peter Murphy joins Datamatics Business Solutions Inc. with over 25 years of rich experience in the demand generation, information technology, data and marketing domains. During his outstanding career, Peter has held numerous executive leadership positions, driving SaaS-based transformation for leading global organizations in technology. As a seasoned business leader, Peter has a proven track record of managing innovation and fostering client relationships to drive organizational growth.
Nishant Kanodia, Chairman of Datamatics Business Solutions Inc., states, "We have great confidence in Peter's visionary leadership skills and his ability to deliver exceptional value to our clients, which will play a pivotal role in steering the company forward. With a track record of over 25 years, Peter has consistently driven business growth through technology-led transformations and successfully navigated challenging market conditions. As we embark on our next phase of global expansion, we are thrilled to have Peter leading the way. We firmly believe that his vision for the company will further solidify our position as a frontrunner in the B2B Data & Demand Generation sector."
With a wealth of expertise and rich experience, Peter Murphy is perfectly poised to propel Datamatics Business Solutions Inc. to new heights in the dynamic technology-driven B2B data & lead-gen landscape. His appointment marks a significant milestone in the company’s quest for innovation and excellence.
"I am delighted to embark on this journey as the Chief Executive Officer of B2B Lead Generation & Data Services at Datamatics Business Solutions Inc. I eagerly anticipate leading the company through the next phase of expansion in the B2B Demand Generation and Database Services sector. With an unwavering commitment to nurturing client relationships and harnessing the latest technological advancements, we are ideally positioned to excel in this dynamic industry. I look forward to collaborating with our talented global team to deliver outstanding value, stimulate growth, and establish new industry benchmarks." says Peter Murphy – Chief Executive Officer - Lead Generation & Data Services, Datamatics Business Solutions, Inc.
About Datamatics Business Solutions
Datamatics Business Solutions is a global leader in providing AI and ML-driven B2B Demand Generation and Data Services to Fortune 1000 clients across industries. With services designed to deliver innovation and value to clients across industry sectors, Datamatics Business Solutions harnesses exceptional human ingenuity combined with cutting-edge technologies to help organizations unlock their full potential and achieve sustainable growth.
