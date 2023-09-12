Columbia Green Technologies will be Exhibiting at the DC Sustainability Summit Green Product Expo

Columbia Green Technologies is a global leader in the green roof market industry, which that is forecasted to be a $13.7 billion dollar industry by 2026 according to Expert Market Research. We are committed to providing green roofs and green amenity spaces to assist with the impact of the ever-changing climate, while promoting sustainability and wellness, thus supporting building owners and their investors with positive returns on their long-term ESG investments.

We are proud to announce that we will be exhibiting at the DC Sustainability Summit Green Product Expo. Stop by our booth and meet our Sr. Business Development Manager, Valerie Irons next Thursday, September 14th from 4-6 p.m. She will be able to share and discuss our various green infrastructure products for stormwater management and much more!

DC Sustainability Summit aims to inspire and educate the real estate community to be more sustainable at work, home, and play by showcasing pioneering speakers and presenting innovative green products.

The DC Sustainability Summit is the DC Metro area’s premiere annual green building symposium. The conference consists of inspirational sessions and panel discussions led by thought leaders and experts in green building and sustainable design, as well as a product expo featuring emerging green building materials and technologies.

Starting in 2007 as DCS GreenWeek, our summit featured thought provoking topics and panel discussions with industry experts and the most innovative green products. In 2015, the format of the week long summit changed to a one day-long event. In 2023, we will continue the format used in 2022 – virtual sessions daily with an IN-PERSON Green Product Expo at 8614 Westwood Center Drive, Tysons, VA.