Sustainability Meets Luxury Out East: Introducing DeUna Holdings, The Hamptons’ Newest Developer to Watch

A Collection of Sustainable Concrete Spec Homes Hit the Market Across East Hampton and Sag HarborTHE HAMPTONS, NEW YORK, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After twenty years in international construction and development, partners Hezi Mena and Stefano Braganti of DeUna Holdings are expanding into The Hamptons, unveiling a collection of three luxury, eco-friendly spec homes. The first home in the collection, a 7-bed, 9-bath contemporary estate at 8 Barnes Avenue in East Hampton, is currently on the market with Nest Seekers for $7,500,000, and is set to finish construction in February 2024, with the two other properties following shortly behind.
Nestled on 1.04 acres of land and spanning 10,585 square feet, 8 Barnes boasts white European Oak floors, hand-selected marble accents from Italy, an EFFE sauna and steam room, filtered shower heads, a home theater, wine cellar, infinity pool, jacuzzi and sundeck; the estate is a respite of wellness away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The home, designed by Enrico Tognoli of ETAD, boasts stunning column-free interior spaces that run the full width of the house, majestic floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, and a monumental 22-foot fireplace in the main living area featuring supersize slabs of Premium Grigio Argentato Marble sourced directly from an Italian quarry.
Also setting the home apart, and underscoring DeUna’s mission to create beautiful homes with a minimal environmental footprint, is its innovative use of concrete as the home’s primary structure. The unique structure possesses incredible durability and insulatory capabilities.
“We believe that concrete, when intelligently integrated into single-family homes, is the cornerstone of superior structural performance. Unlike conventional stick-built construction, our concrete framework offers unmatched strength, energy efficiency, and aesthetics. Our innovative approach ensures enduring structures and minimizes energy consumption over time,” said Hezi Mena of DeUna Holdings.
All three homes in the collection will employ concrete in this fashion, resulting in almost net-zero homes that are more energy efficient than their wood counterparts. The homes will also utilize solar panels as a primary source of energy, and are equipped with energy-efficient appliances from Miele.
8 Barnes Avenue is currently listed by Sara Traverso, Bianca D’Alessio, and Douglas Sabo of Nestseekers. The two other homes in the collection, located at 1694 Millstone Road in Sag Harbor and 9 Blue Jay Way in East Hampton, will debut on the market in the coming weeks, and are designed by OEE Studio and DXA Studio respectively.
Mena and Braganti are currently raising capital for additional development throughout The Hamptons.
To learn more about DeUna, visit www.deunaholdings.com. To inquire about 8 Barnes Avenue, visit the listing on the Nest Seekers website.
About DeUna Holdings
DeUna Holdings is a pioneering development company specializing in high-end sustainable single-family houses. Committed to transforming the future of housing, DeUna drives the transition to green living, sustainable energy, and environmental neutrality without compromising on the luxury and comfort clients desire. With a focus on creating net-zero homes using state-of-the-art technology and environmentally friendly materials, DeUna embodies the harmonious intersection of luxury and sustainability. Embracing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, the company is dedicated to making a positive difference in communities, seeking projects that provide high financial returns and contribute to measurable positive social impact. For more information, visit www.deunaholdings.com.
