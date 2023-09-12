Seattle Design Center, the Pacific Northwest’s Mecca for Design, Celebrates 50 Years

Seattle Design Center Before Seattle Design Center Today

A major milestone for the hub for high-end design, will culminate with a grand gala and the prestigious NW Design Awards

Seattle Design Center has been a cornerstone of the design community for 50 years, we are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone. Our NW Design Awards will showcase the talent in the NW.” — Sean Hashem

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Seattle Design Center (SDC), the largest designer showroom in the Pacific Northwest, announces that 2023 marks their 50-year anniversary. In recognition of five decades of design excellence and to celebrate this milestone, SDC is hosting a grand gala on Friday, October 6, 2023, and also the unveiling of the NW Design Awards honoring the outstanding achievements in the design community, presented by KING 5’s, Amity Addrisi. Guests can expect a magical evening full of one-of-a-kind surprise performances, cirque experiences, and much more. The evening promises a world-class extravaganza in the transformed SDC. The event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased through the Seattle Design Center’s website. Ticket price: $150/person. This event will also include an announcement by Seattle Design Center regarding their commitment to support Habitat for Humanity in King County so families can have strength, stability and independence by building a safe and secure place to call home.

Originally constructed by pioneering developer Jack Benaroya, the Seattle Design Center (SDC) opened its doors in 1973 (originally as Design Center Northwest) in the heart of Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood to serve the regions’ growing interest and appreciation for quality design and home furnishings. For nearly half a century, more than two million designers and homeowners have visited and sourced at SDC which represents thousands of luxury product lines, home accessories, textiles, furniture, and decor from around the globe. In 2014, Greenbridge Investment Partners purchased the design center and conducted a robust facelift and rebrand featuring a light-enhanced atrium that now contains a mixture of showrooms and designer offices that uplifted and modernized the entire image and brand. New artwork and furnishings followed, bringing the space to the level of luxury and serves as the ultimate mecca for designers and design trade.

The annual NW Design Awards showcase the growing community and talented designers in the Pacific Northwest. Designers from residential, commercial, hospitality, and the private jet and yacht industries submit their projects and winners are selected by an esteemed panel of judges from the design industry. This year, the three categories and requirements are: The Influential Room Award and Influential Project Award, both with a minimum of 35% of interior furnishings budget sourced from SDC; and the Rising Star Award with a minimum of 15% sourced from SDC.

"Seattle Design Center has been a cornerstone of the design community for 50 years, and we are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone," said Sean Hashem, Principal at Greenbridge Investment Partners. "Our grand gala and the NW Design Awards will not only honor the achievements of the design community but also showcase the incredible talent and creativity that the Pacific Northwest has to offer."

The nationally-recognized Seattle Design Center today consists of 156,000 square feet of floor space, surrounded by 22 luxury showrooms, high ceilings, wide and grandiose staircases, and beautiful skylights. The space is uniquely beautiful and elegant and has hosted decades of galas, corporate events, fundraisers, design awards, student career days, and industry lecture series.

As the Seattle Design Center moves into the next five decades, they aim to be just what their name is - the center of design in the Pacific Northwest. They continue to develop programs and events that are the backbone resources for the community. They want SDC to be the "campfire" where design creatives gather around for generations to come.

For more information about the Seattle Design Center's 50-year anniversary celebration, the grand gala, and the NW Design Awards, please visit www.seattledesigncenter.com or follow @SeattleDesignCenter on social media.

Since 1973, the Seattle Design Center has been the nucleus of the Pacific Northwest design community, the place for inspiration and thought leadership for Pacific Northwest designers and the clients they serve. The Seattle Design Center is nationally recognized as the premier marketplace for fine home furnishings and design services. It is open to the public, encompasses over 156,000 square feet and boasts 22+ luxury showrooms that feature more than 2,000 vendors from around the world. Seattle Design Center is open Monday through Friday from 9am - 5pm. For more information, please visit:https://seattledesigncenter.com.

