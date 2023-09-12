New York Festivals Joins Forces with StrawberryFrog CEO Scott Goodson for Purpose Haze Episode 3 Featuring Chip Walker
In this latest episode of "Purpose Haze" StrawberryFrog’s Chip Walker Unpacks Transforming Brand Purpose Into Meaningful Action.
Purpose Haze showcases the minds and strategic practices of modern marketers deeply engaged in purpose-driven work”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals® Advertising Awards joins forces with Scott Goodson, CEO of StrawberryFrog, the world’s leading authority in purpose activation, to unveil the latest episode of the thought-provoking content series, “Purpose Haze.”
— Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals Advertising Awards Competitions
In this joint venture, series host Scott Goodson interviews prominent industry trailblazers leading purpose-driven companies and through captivating conversation demystifies purpose and shines a light on purpose-driven marketing.
In the newest "Purpose Haze" episode, Scott and Chip Walker, Partner, and Head of Strategy at StrawberryFrog do a deep dive to uncover insights that pierce through the purpose haze. Together they delve into their book, "Activating Brand Purpose," explore Movement Marketing, reveal findings from the extensive Purpose Power Index study (measuring brand purpose perceptions), and showcase brands that excel in embodying brand purpose.
Chip Walker, a leading mind in advertising and change management, collaborates with Scott and the team at StrawberryFrog, a pioneering global marketing/advertising agency. StrawberryFrog is renowned for its innovative 'Movement Marketing' approach, which guides brands in crafting actionable purposes and generating profound brand concepts that resonate deeply.
Before joining StrawberryFrog, Chip worked with top-tier agencies and corporations, establishing himself as a seasoned brand strategy practitioner with a profound grasp of market research and consumer insights. He initiated a full-service consumer insights company that catered to distinguished clients such as Walmart, Xerox, Mercedes, Credit Suisse, and SunTrust. Additionally, through his own successful brand strategy firm, Chip Walker, Inc., he led pivotal initiatives, including pitches for global agencies like McCann and Inventiv Health, as well as research and brand strategy projects for well-established iconic clients, including media conglomerates such as Meredith and Bloomberg.
"We're thrilled to collaborate with Scott Goodson and StrawberryFrog on this series, which provides compelling insights into the art of activating brand strategies with a purpose that goes beyond mere profit. Purpose Haze showcases the minds and strategic practices of modern marketers deeply engaged in purpose-driven work," said Scott Rose, President of New York Festivals Advertising Awards Competitions.
“Purpose Haze” partner Scott Goodson is a trusted strategy advisor for CEOs, CMOs and leaders of some of the most iconic companies across the globe including ASICS, Emirates Airline, Google, Heineken, Jim Beam, Mahindra, Mercedes, Northwell, P&G, PepsiCo, Truist, and Walmart.
Visit: https://strawberryfrog.com/purpose-haze to view episode 3 of “Purpose Haze” Featuring: Chip Walker.
To view previous episodes of “Purpose Haze” visit: https://strawberryfrog.com/purpose-haze to watch Episode 1 with Ramon Soto, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications Officer for Northwell Health and Episode 2 featuring Vinoo Vijay, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer for Truist. Stay tuned for more upcoming episodes of “Purpose Haze.”
For more information on the New York Festivals Advertising Awards visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/.
The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries worldwide and is judged by an international jury of more than 400+ members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury. NYF’s jury panels collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.
About New York Festivals: New York Festivals® Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957
Advertising Awards
AME Awards ®
Bowery Awards
NYF Health Awards ®
Radio Awards
TV & Film Awards
Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com.
ABOUT STRAWBERRYFROG:
StrawberryFrog designs Movements for growth. The award-winning independent strategy, full-funnel marketing, advertising, and design agency focuses on galvanizing employees and mobilizing consumers, applying creativity and innovation such as AI to create “Movements” that mobilize and engage people to help companies transform and grow. Visit www.StrawberryFrog.com for more information.
Purpose Haze with Scott Goodson Featuring Chip Walker