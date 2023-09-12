Request for Information – Energy Efficiency Revolving Loan Fund (EE RLF)

The EE RLF program intends to provide access to capital in the form of loans to homeowners from communities with high-energy burdens and/or environmental health risks. Funding for this revolving loan program will be made available for low to moderate income borrowers to finance projects, updates, and retrofits related to the installation of proven energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies.

Washington expects to receive an allocation for the EE RLF program from the federal Department of Energy, and will make $1,676,340 available for residential loans. This funding is provided under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, otherwise known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Washington Department of Commerce will be opening a solicitation in fall 2023 to identify one or more lending partners to administer the home loans.

Responses to this short, online RFI will help us consider ways to structure the program most effectively for lenders and the loans most accessible to borrowers.

Responses are due by 5:00 p.m. PT, Thursday, September 28, 2023.