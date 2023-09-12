MDC invites the public to float into fall with their introduction to paddling event Sept. 27

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to float into fall with an introduction to paddling event on the Gasconade River on Sept. 27 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Participants will be given a flat-water course the evening before the event on Sept. 26 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Binder Lake near the boat ramp in Jefferson City. This precursory event will introduce participants to kayaks, how to use a kayak, and kayak safety. On Sept. 27, participants will meet at Runge Nature Center to be shuttled to the starting point at Rollins Ferry Access. Participants must arrive at 8 a.m. to get shuttled to the access point.

This event is designed for participants over 12 years of age, and registration is required. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eY. Please note that all participants younger than 16 years old must be accompanied by a guardian. All kayaking equipment for this event will be provided, and participants are asked to wear closed-toe shoes, bring a water bottle, pack a lunch, and dress for the weather. Questions about this event can be sent to Jenna Stiek at jenna.stiek@mdc.mo.gov.

To find Binder Lake, take Highway 50 west from Jefferson City to the Apache Flats/St.Martin’s exit, continue west on Business 50, turn right (north) at South Binder Lake Road, left (west) on Rainbow Drive, and right (north) on Binder Lake Drive. Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.