Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,151 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash *Update*

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

CASE#: 23B5003478 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter 

STATION: New Haven 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919 

 

DATE/TIME: 9/3/23, 1702 hours 

STREET: VT Route 74 E 

TOWN: Shoreham 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Doolittle Road 

WEATHER: Clear 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry 

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR: Jacob Corkins 

AGE: 21 

SEAT BELT? Y 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005 

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy 

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled 

INJURIES: None 

HOSPITAL: N/A 

 

VEHICLE #2 

OPERATOR: Jonathan Shell 

AGE: 55 

SEAT BELT? Y 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wooster, OH 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014 

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda 

VEHICLE MODEL: SW 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor contact damage 

INJURIES: None 

HOSPITAL: N/A 

 

UPDATE:


Further investigation revealed there was not enough evidence to prove V#1 was driving unsafely. 


ORIGINAL SUMMARY OF CRASH: 

 

On 9/3/23 at approximately 1702 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 74 E near the intersection with Doolittle Road in the Town of Shoreham. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling east in excess of the posted speed limit and attempted to pass a line of cars in an unsafe manner. As a result, the front-passenger's side of V#1 struck the rear-driver's side of V#2. V#1 then crossed the centerline, left the roadway off the westbound lane and struck a telephone pole before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest. 

 

No injuries resulted as all occupants were wearing seatbelts. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Addison County Sheriff's Department and Shoreham Fire Department. 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Dismissed

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N 

COURT ACTION: N 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash *Update*

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more