New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash *Update*
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B5003478
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 9/3/23, 1702 hours
STREET: VT Route 74 E
TOWN: Shoreham
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Doolittle Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jacob Corkins
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jonathan Shell
AGE: 55
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wooster, OH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: SW
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
UPDATE:
Further investigation revealed there was not enough evidence to prove V#1 was driving unsafely.
ORIGINAL SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 9/3/23 at approximately 1702 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 74 E near the intersection with Doolittle Road in the Town of Shoreham. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling east in excess of the posted speed limit and attempted to pass a line of cars in an unsafe manner. As a result, the front-passenger's side of V#1 struck the rear-driver's side of V#2. V#1 then crossed the centerline, left the roadway off the westbound lane and struck a telephone pole before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest.
No injuries resulted as all occupants were wearing seatbelts. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Addison County Sheriff's Department and Shoreham Fire Department.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Dismissed
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.