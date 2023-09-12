New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash *Update*

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B5003478

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 9/3/23, 1702 hours

STREET: VT Route 74 E

TOWN: Shoreham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Doolittle Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jacob Corkins

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jonathan Shell

AGE: 55

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wooster, OH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: SW

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

Further investigation revealed there was not enough evidence to prove V#1 was driving unsafely.





ORIGINAL SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 9/3/23 at approximately 1702 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 74 E near the intersection with Doolittle Road in the Town of Shoreham. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling east in excess of the posted speed limit and attempted to pass a line of cars in an unsafe manner. As a result, the front-passenger's side of V#1 struck the rear-driver's side of V#2. V#1 then crossed the centerline, left the roadway off the westbound lane and struck a telephone pole before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest.

No injuries resulted as all occupants were wearing seatbelts. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Addison County Sheriff's Department and Shoreham Fire Department.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Dismissed

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

