BYRON ALLEN’S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES 10-YEAR PARTNERSHIP FOR HBCU GO AND THE CIAA
HBCU GO Secures Multi-Year Broadcast Partnership Agreement with the CIAA including Football, Men’s & Women’s Basketball and Olympic Sports through 2032LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO -- the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) – is proud to announce a 10-year media rights partnership with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA) that grants HBCU GO cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD, and pay-per-view rights coverage of all CIAA team sports through June 30, 2032. Those sports include regular season contests for football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, Olympic sports, and the football championship game.
The deal kicks off with HBCU GO’s broadcast of five CIAA football games televised live on TheGrio Cable Television Network, including the 2023 CIAA Football Championship on HBCU GO and on broadcast television stations throughout the U.S. -- including the CBS owned-and-operated duopoly stations in key television markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh. In addition, the CIAA will continue to stream the other team sporting events throughout the season live through the CIAA Network and provide first right to HBCU GO for their video on demand platform. The long-term goal is to broadcast all CIAA team sports on HBCU GO and Allen Media Group platforms.
As part of HBCU GO’s partnership with the CIAA, a portion of the funds will be invested to upgrade the CIAA’s 13 member schools' campus-wide sports and broadcast equipment to ensure everyone has equitable resources and to assure quality broadcasts across the conference. The CIAA utilized the summer months to visit each of the campuses to assess equipment, internet, and technology needs.
“We are proud to amplify the CIAA and all of their team sports. The rich heritage and legacy of the CIAA and the amazing athletes who have participated in the conference since its inception are a natural fit for HBCU GO,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “The CIAA is an excellent organization, and Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker makes this a great partnership because of her phenomenal leadership.”
“This media deal with AMG is a game changer for the CIAA and unprecedented in Division II. We will expand the CIAA Sports Network platform through HBCU GO to give greater exposure for our 13 member schools and their student athletes,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker. She added, “I am excited about the jobs being created, the talent identified, and the stories to be told through a platform developed to give HBCUs well deserved and long overdue exposure. This is a great day for CIAA, and we appreciate Byron Allen and his team seeing the value and importance of HBCU sports contributions to the world and how we can continue to work together to provide exposure and economic stability in our communities through sports.”
For more information about HBCU GO, visit HBCUGO.tv or follow the streaming network on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram. Find out where to watch and download the FREE app at HBCUGO.tv/how to watch
ABOUT HBCU GO
HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs.
Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG). AMG is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. AMG owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THIS TV, and PATTRN. AMG also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP, SPORTS.TV, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW -- the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. For more information, visit www.allenmedia.tv
About the CIAA
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) was founded and incorporated in the District of Columbia in 1912 and adopted its current name in December of 1950. The conference is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is governed by a Board of thirteen (13) Presidents and Chancellors representing institutions from Pennsylvania to South Carolina. It has both private and public colleges and universities with enrollments ranging from 750 to over 8,000 students. The CIAA is committed to excellence in everything they do in DII to support the total student-athlete well-being and experience on and off the court through meaningful relationships and strategic partnerships to make the world a better place. Learn more.
Jennifer McIntosh
MARC Global Communications
+1 4802027112
email us here