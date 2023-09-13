Jordan and Jordan Insurance Group Signs over 5K SQ FT expansion at Plano Tower
Boxer Property is excited to announce a lease expansion with Jordan and Jordan Insurance Group, of 5,502 square feet at Plano Tower.HOUSTON , TEXAS , UNITED STATES , September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jordan and Jordan Insurance work with clients of all sizes to design and deliver innovative solutions to manage business risk. The company offers risk management, insurance broking, alternative risk financing, and insurance program management services to businesses, government entities, and organizations around the world.
Linda Jordan, CEO of Jordan and Jordan Insurance Group, commented, "Working with Boxer Property has been great and we are excited to continue our partnership. This expansion will help us maintain our growth, providing exceptional value to our clients."
Plano Tower, located at 101 East Park Boulevard, is a Class A building with affordable office space and access to an on-site restaurant. This property has access to the north of Dallas via the Central Expressway (US Hwy. 75) and the George Bush Turnpike. The recently upgraded lobby and conference facility provide a modern, professional office environment, ideal for tenants to focus on their business operations.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
