Morocco: Education International stands in solidarity after devastating earthquake

A 6,8-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco on September 9th, killing more than 2400 people and causing severe injuries to thousands more, including many teachers, students, and their communities. Many buildings have been damaged or destroyed. The rescue operations are ongoing in the affected areas.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in a remote area of the High Atlas Mountains in the Al Haouz province, 75 km south-west of Marrakesh. The historic city suffered extensive damage; many villages and towns closer to the epicenter were practically destroyed.

Education International reached out to its member organisations in the country to express the solidarity and support of the global teaching community. Education unions have reported that at least 12 teachers and more than 100 students were killed. In addition, many schools were damaged or destroyed in the earthquake. All EI affiliates in Morocco called on their members to make blood donations to support injured victims.

Many teachers died and schools were severely damaged by the #MoroccoEarthquake

"We express our solidarity with our members, their communities, and all those who are impacted by this terrible disaster."

“We are deeply saddened by the horrific disaster that claimed many lives in Morocco. Our thoughts and solidarity are with our members and all the people of Morocco affected by this devastating earthquake,” stated David Edwards, Education International’s General Secretary.

Just learning about the horrific earthquake in #Morocco @eduint sends our condolences and solidarity to our members and all the people of Morocco at this tragic moment.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 300,000 people have been affected by the disaster.

Education International will continue to assess the situation with the education unions in the coming days.