Southern Careers Institute's Corpus Christi Branch Campus Introduces New Esthetician Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Careers Institute (SCI) is proud to announce the start of a comprehensive Esthetician program at its Corpus Christi Branch Campus. The program is set to launch on September 25th and offers aspiring estheticians a unique opportunity to develop their skills in the field of skincare, make-up, and salon management. With a focus on safety, sanitation, and technical proficiency, the program equips students with the knowledge and practical experience needed to excel in the esthetics industry.
The Esthetician program at SCI’s Corpus Christi Branch Campus is thoughtfully crafted to provide students with a solid foundation in the field of esthetics, offering a swift path to completion in as little as 30 weeks, with successful full-time enrollment. With a commitment to providing a robust education, the Esthetician program covers a wide range of topics, such as skin analysis, skin care products, makeup essentials, hair removal techniques, facial treatments, infection control, disorders and diseases of the skin and much more. Students will engage in both theory and hands-on laboratory sessions to hone their skills and gain practical experience under the guidance of experienced instructors. Graduates of this program can gain a strong foundation in esthetics techniques, safety protocols and essential business practices, making them well-prepared for entry-level positions in the dynamic world of esthetics.
"At Southern Careers Institute, we understand the importance of a solid foundation and hands-on experience, which is why our program is designed to equip aspiring estheticians with the essential skills needed for success in the industry,” said Nikki England, President of Southern Careers Institute. "We're absolutely thrilled to be embarking on this exciting journey of expanding our beauty portfolio.”
Upon successful completion of the program, graduates will be eligible to take the state examination administered by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR) to become licensed estheticians. This licensure opens doors to various entry-level positions in salons, spas, and other beauty-related establishments.
For more information about the Esthetician program at Southern Careers Institute's Corpus Christi Branch Campus and to explore enrollment options, please visit https://scitexas.edu/esthetician. To schedule interviews, please contact Sarah Fischer at sarah.fischer@scitexas.edu.
About Southern Careers Institute:
Southern Careers Institute (SCI) began serving Texas students in 1960. SCI offers a diverse list of programs that develop employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities. The eight conveniently located campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco, offer training in:
Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Associate of Applied Science in Management
Beauty: Cosmetology Operator, Esthetician
Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician
Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Developer, Data Science, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Developer
Trades: Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding, Automotive Service Technician Apprenticeship
SCI also offers hybrid and online learning modalities. Not all programs are offered at all campuses.
The Corpus Christi campus is a branch of the Austin main campus.
The Ausin main campus is located at 1701 W. Ben White Blvd, STE. 100, Austin, Texas 78704.
Phone: 512-432-1400
Southern Careers Institute Marketing
The Esthetician program at SCI’s Corpus Christi Branch Campus is thoughtfully crafted to provide students with a solid foundation in the field of esthetics, offering a swift path to completion in as little as 30 weeks, with successful full-time enrollment. With a commitment to providing a robust education, the Esthetician program covers a wide range of topics, such as skin analysis, skin care products, makeup essentials, hair removal techniques, facial treatments, infection control, disorders and diseases of the skin and much more. Students will engage in both theory and hands-on laboratory sessions to hone their skills and gain practical experience under the guidance of experienced instructors. Graduates of this program can gain a strong foundation in esthetics techniques, safety protocols and essential business practices, making them well-prepared for entry-level positions in the dynamic world of esthetics.
"At Southern Careers Institute, we understand the importance of a solid foundation and hands-on experience, which is why our program is designed to equip aspiring estheticians with the essential skills needed for success in the industry,” said Nikki England, President of Southern Careers Institute. "We're absolutely thrilled to be embarking on this exciting journey of expanding our beauty portfolio.”
Upon successful completion of the program, graduates will be eligible to take the state examination administered by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR) to become licensed estheticians. This licensure opens doors to various entry-level positions in salons, spas, and other beauty-related establishments.
For more information about the Esthetician program at Southern Careers Institute's Corpus Christi Branch Campus and to explore enrollment options, please visit https://scitexas.edu/esthetician. To schedule interviews, please contact Sarah Fischer at sarah.fischer@scitexas.edu.
About Southern Careers Institute:
Southern Careers Institute (SCI) began serving Texas students in 1960. SCI offers a diverse list of programs that develop employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities. The eight conveniently located campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco, offer training in:
Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Associate of Applied Science in Management
Beauty: Cosmetology Operator, Esthetician
Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician
Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Developer, Data Science, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Developer
Trades: Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding, Automotive Service Technician Apprenticeship
SCI also offers hybrid and online learning modalities. Not all programs are offered at all campuses.
The Corpus Christi campus is a branch of the Austin main campus.
The Ausin main campus is located at 1701 W. Ben White Blvd, STE. 100, Austin, Texas 78704.
Phone: 512-432-1400
Southern Careers Institute Marketing
Southern Careers Institute
+1 833-724-8392
email us here