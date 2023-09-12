LOI to Acquire Dios Azul; a Premium Tequila Brand by Established Beverage Co: Water; Tech: Stock Symbol: WTII $WTII

Water Technologies International, Inc. $WTII Dio Azul Tequila $WTII Dio Azul Tequila Varieties $WTII Dio Azul Tequila Discover $WTII $WTII : Dio Azul Tequila

Letter of Intent to Acquire Dios Azul a Premium Tequila Brand by Established Beverage Company : Water Technologies International, Inc., (Stock Symbol: WTII)

WATER TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL,INC (OTCMKTS: WTII)

I am excited about Dios Azul a new Premium Tequila Brand that has been very well received in California, and we expect it to become popular in several other States” — $WTII CEO, William Scott Tudor

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Letter of Intent to Acquire Dios Azul a Premium Tequila Brand by Established Beverage Company with Patented Water Generation and Filtration Systems: Water Technologies International, Inc., (Stock Symbol: WTII)  Engaged in the Manufacture and Marketing of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). Units for Home or Office and Industrial-Sized Units, Using a Modular Design, That Can Produce Thousands of Gallons of Water Each Day. USPTO and Several International Patents in China, India, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and South Korea. Letter of Intent Signed to Acquire Dios Azul a Premium Tequila Brand. Dios Azul is Distilled in the Highlands of Puerto de Hierro in Jalisco Mexico with a Product Line That Includes, Blanco, Reposado, Plata Premium and Anejo Tequilas Dios Azul Tequila is Produced in Jalisco, Mexico, and imported to California. Working on Registering Trademarks and Labeling for the Sale of Tequila Brands in Several States. Approved for Licensing in California and Should Soon be Licensed in Arizona.Water Technologies International, Inc., (OTC: WTII) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, GR8 Water, Inc. (Great Water) and Aqua Pure International, Inc. (Specializing in Filtration Systems) are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). These unique devices utilize a patented system to produce clean, great-tasting, safe water from the humidity in the air.WTII-owned GR8 Water makes freestanding water factory units for the home or office and large, industrial-sized water units using a modular design that can produce up to thousands of gallons of water each day from ambient air. WTII strives to make safe drinking water available to everyone on the planet, making the world a better place in which to live while nurturing the environment.WTII has several USPTO-issued patents and several international patents in China, India, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and South Korea. WTII also has several patents pending for products in water generation, air & water filtration, and dehumidification. WTII also has a line of commercial waste water and water filtration units for temporary and permanent solutions.WTII Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Dios Azul a Premium Tequila BrandDios Azul is Distilled in the Highlands of Puerto de Hierro in Jalisco Mexico with a Product Line That Includes, Blanco, Reposado, Plata Premium, and Anejo TequilasOn September 12th WTII announced it had signed an agreement with Tequila Dios Azul. LLC., a Delaware company based in California. Dios Azul Tequila is produced in Jalisco, Mexico, and imported to California. Jalisco, Mexico, the town of Tequila, was the site of the state's first tequila factory, established in 1600. Tequila, made from the juice of the blue agave cactus, grown in the Highlands of Perto de Hierro is Jalisco's best-known product. A fifth-generation family of Tequila distillers produces Dios Azul. The Company is working on registering trademarks and labeling for the sale of its Tequila Brands in several States. The Company was approved for licensing in California and should be licensed in Arizona, soon.Tequila Dios Azul website: https://www.drinkdiosazul.com WTII CEO, William Scott Tudor, said, "I am excited about Dios Azul a new Premium Tequila Brand that has been very well received in California, and we expect it to become popular in several other States. Being a new Tequila in the beverage industry is extremely exciting. Our previous contacts in the beverage industry get excited when you start talking about a premium quality Tequila Brand with several skus. We need to increase and diversify our revenue growth. We hope to acquire another company with existing sales and distribution so we can insure traction for our water and other products over the next few years."Dios Azul, LLC.'s President, Robert Laird, said "I am extremely excited to leverage our premium Brand of Tequilas with a public company. I can see this new relationship will open doors for our growing company. We produce high-quality tequilas that are made from the Blue Agave grown in the Highlands of Puerto de Hierro in Jalisco, Mexico.For more information on $WTII visit: www.gr8water.net DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses, and may NOT sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts, and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details that were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or the opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

$WTII Water Technologies provides homes and businesses purification solutions at its Headquarters