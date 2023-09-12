Submit Release
ShareEcard Announces "Link in Bio" feature to Supercharge Social Media Profiles and Boost Business Networking

LUCERNE, SWITZERLAND, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ShareEcard is thrilled to introduce an exciting new feature called "Link in Bio" as part of our ongoing commitment to innovation and providing top-notch networking tools. This feature is now available for free and empowers users to create a dynamic digital business card that showcases their branding, social media profiles, videos, and more, offering businesses and professionals a powerful tool to enhance their social media presence.

With "Link in Bio" all social media profiles can be consolidated into one unique link, making it effortless for clients and partners to discover multifaceted online presences.

AJ Berman, the Founder and CEO of ShareEcard, expressed “Our dedication to continuously enhancing our platform to aid small companies and business professionals in accelerating their growth. ShareEcard's mission is to lead the way as the Global Digital Business Card company. This new feature will help our customers to drive increased traffic and engagement, reaffirming the idea that - you are what you link."

