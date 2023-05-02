Digital Business Card Growth in 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- As we transition further and deeper into the digital era, traditional paper business cards are on the decline for business networking. Instead, Digital Business Cards have taken center stage, and ShareEcard, the leading global digital business card provider, is at the forefront of this trend.
We have also witnessed the exponential growth in users preferring digital business cards, which has increased overall demand. According to recent research, the digital business card market is set to grow by an impressive 35% in 2023. Market research also states that more than 8 million business cards were shared in 2022 and users have experienced 1.2 million re-visits, which has significantly impacted ROI. Second year in a row, ShareEcard is rated by users as the Number One Digital Business Card All-in-One solution.
"We are thrilled to see the market growth and proud to be leading the way," said AJ Berman, CEO of ShareEcard based in Switzerland. "Our platform offers a user-friendly solution that allows professionals to easily create and share their digital business cards, helping them to make meaningful connections to increase business opportunities."
While ShareEcard is being used in over 200 countries worldwide, a few countries are leading the way in using digital business cards more than others. In 2022, these five countries made the most significant shift towards digital business cards usage:
1. The United States
2. United Kingdom
3. Canada
4. United Arab Emirates
5. India
The demand for digital business cards continues to grow, and ShareEcard remains committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of today's professionals. Furthermore, ShareEcard offers FREE Digital Business Cards to accelerate this market trend to maximize business opportunities.
AJ Berman
