North America Commercial Greenhouse Market projected to surpass US$3,102.874 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.38%

The North American commercial greenhouse market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.38%, from US$2,150.427 million in 2021 to US$3,102.874 million by 2028.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the North American commercial greenhouse market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$3,102.874 million by 2028.
The North America Commercial Greenhouse Market is stimulated by factors such as a growing population and increased food demand. Additionally, the rising demand for flowers and ornamental plants presents market opportunities. Moreover, climate change and diminishing arable land further boost the demand for greenhouse farming in the region.
The North America Commercial Greenhouse Market, among various commercial technologies, is swiftly embracing artificial intelligence (AI). With the aid of intelligent sensors, AI systems can collect and analyze environmental information, enabling informed decision-making.
The market is observing a surge in demand since Urban areas are increasingly utilizing commercial greenhouse technologies to provide fresh vegetables to local stores. The integration of IoT, Big Data, and analysis in commercial greenhouses is on the rise. AI systems can precisely adjust greenhouse conditions based on real-time data, enhancing fruit and vegetable cultivation with reduced manual labor and human errors. For instance, in June 2022, IUNU introduced a machine vision and AI platform tailored for tomato producers. Rooftop farms, like New York's Gotham Greens, are gaining popularity in North American urban commercial greenhouses, contributing to the increased farm gate value of produce. Additionally, market players like Peloton Interactive Inc. are implementing strategic initiatives to foster market growth, with companies such as Sky, SAP, Samsung, and Wayfair joining the program. Further, the segment is expanding due to urbanization, swift technological progress, government policies, and a strong demand for fresh produce.
Based on type, the North America Commercial Greenhouse Market is segmented into. Freestanding and gutter connected. A gutter-connected greenhouse holds a substantial market share due to its cost-effectiveness and capacity to be installed on limited land while maintaining crop productivity.
Based on Equipment, the market is segmented into Cooling Systems, Heating Systems, control systems, and Others. Heating Systems hold the largest market share and are expected to expand further in the forecast period. Heating systems in commercial greenhouses encompass methods and tools used to maintain and improve the well-being of plants within the controlled greenhouse environment.
Based on applications, the North American Commercial Greenhouse Market is divided into fruits and vegetables, flowers and ornamentals, and nursery crops. The fruits and vegetables segment takes the lead in the commercial greenhouse market due to increasing health consciousness among consumers, particularly the younger demographic, aiming to promote better well-being.
Based on the country, the North America Commercial Greenhouse Market is classified into the US, Mexico, and Canada. The United States holds the largest market share and is expected to experience growth in the forecast period. This growth in the region is driven by the thriving horticulture and floriculture industry in the United States.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the North America Commercial Greenhouse Market, that have been covered are Argus Control Systems Ltd., Lumigrow, Inc., Agra Tech, Inc., and Rough Brothers, Inc. among others.
The analytical report segments the North American commercial Greenhouse Market on the following basis:
• By Type
o Free Standing
o Gutter Connected
• By Equipment
o Heating System
o Cooling System
o Control System
o Others
• By Application
o Fruits and Vegetables
o Flowers and Ornamentals
o Nursery Crops
o Others
• By Country
o United States
o Canada
o Mexico
Companies Profiled:
• ARGUS CONTROL SYSTEMS LTD.
• LUMIGROW, INC.
• AGRA TECH, INC.
• ROUGH BROTHERS, INC.
