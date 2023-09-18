Rising water contamination spurring the Mobile Water Treatment Market towards a US$ 3.5 billion valuation by 2028
The mobile water treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.16% from US$1.560 billion in 2021 to US$3.482 billion by 2028.
The mobile water treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.16% from US$1.560 billion in 2021 to US$3.482 billion by 2028.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the mobile water treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.16% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$3.482 billion by 2028.
The primary driver of the global mobile water treatment market growth is the increasing incidence of water contamination worldwide, along with growing water scarcity due to depleting freshwater resources, particularly in arid regions. As populations grow and industrialization advances, the demand for clean water is rapidly outpacing the natural replenishment rate of freshwater sources. As a result, mobile water treatment solutions and water treatment chemicals are poised to play an increasingly vital role in securing safe and accessible water supplies globally.
Mobile water treatment systems are deployable solutions used to provide a consistent supply of safe drinking water, especially during temporary disruptions in water delivery services. These systems are capable of purifying water from various sources, including saltwater, surface water, and rivers, making them versatile tools for addressing water contamination and scarcity issues.
The market is witnessing several product launches and multiple advancements. For instance, In July 2023, H2O, one of the leading Indian Water and wastewater treatment companies based in Changanacherry, Kerala, officially launched its mobile fleet of water and wastewater treatment systems, securing three leasing contracts worth $3.4 million. The mobile fleet offers versatile and practical solutions, providing immediate access to clean water and sanitation in temporary or emergencies. H2O Innovation aims to expand its fleet to 40 units within the next five years. Similarly, in September 2022, Evac introduced the Evac Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Mid-range wastewater treatment plant, designed for various vessel types. This system provides advanced wastewater treatment, filtering up to 99% of microplastic particles, resulting in high-quality treated water suitable for reuse or further processing on board. This mid-range MBR boasts enhanced efficiency, a robust stainless-steel design for corrosion resistance, improved membrane cleaning, and a 50% smaller footprint compared to its predecessor.
Rapidly increasing water scarcity, especially in the Middle East and Africa has become a critical global issue. As per UNICEF severe water scarcity affects approximately four billion people globally, with over two billion residing in countries with inadequate water supply, and by 2040, an estimated one in four children worldwide will live in areas characterized by extremely high-water stress, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable water management and conservation efforts.
The mobile water treatment market, based on its product type, is segmented into four main categories which consist of resin mobile water treatment, membrane mobile water treatment, filtration mobile water treatment, and others.
The mobile water treatment market, based on end-users, is divided into municipal, construction, chemical, agriculture, and others.
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the mobile water treatment market. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and a rising population, combined with heightened awareness of water contamination issues, especially in countries like China and India, are driving the demand for mobile water treatment solutions. Also, investments in wastewater treatment infrastructure are further bolstering regional market growth. In November 2020, Palembang allocated a substantial sum of US$82.8 million for the development of a wastewater treatment facility in South Sumatra, Indonesia.
The market research study includes coverage of Veolia Water Technologies, GE Water and Process Technologies, Evoqua Water Technologies, SUEZ Water, Pall Corporation, Organo Corporation, Degremont, Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, and Ecolutia Services among other significant market players in the mobile water treatment market.
The analytics report categorizes the mobile water treatment market using the following criteria:
• By Product Type
o Resin Mobile Water Treatment
o Membrane Mobile Water Treatment
o Filtration Mobile Water Treatment
o Others
• By End User
o Municipal
o Construction
o Chemical
o Agriculture
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Others
o Middle East and Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Veolia Water Technologies
• GE Water and Process Technologies
• Evoqua Water Technologies
• SUEZ Water
• Pall Corporation
• Organo Corporation
• Degremont
• Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited
• Ecolutia Services
