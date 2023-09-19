Larry Kozin, CEO & Best Selling Author of MainStreet Chamber Holdings, Inc, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Larry Kozin and MainStreet Chamber Holdings, Inc develop solutions for any type of organization, from startup to established Companies. What an amazing interview of an amazing entrepreneur!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Larry Kozin, CEO & BEST SELLING AUTHOR OF MAINSTREET CHAMBER HOLDINGS, INC for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Larry Kozin joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT MAINSTREET CHAMBER HOLDINGS, INC
MainStreetChamber™, a National Membership Organization, provides interactive connections and opportunities that advance Small Business growth and profitability.
In uncertain economic times so many organizations are problem focused, belaboring the frustration of ever tightening markets. MainStreetChamber™ is solution oriented, we help our members face problems and turn them into opportunities for growth and profit. We are redefining business and positioning ourselves through leadership and diversification; to not only make it during tough times, but to be poised for profit in the future.
We are a service oriented organization and encourage community involvement. MainStreetChamber™ supports multiple national Non-Profit Organizations as well as many local Non-Profit Organizations through the participation of members in each Chamber. Many of our networking events have a dual purpose to also raise funds, through the sale of donated products and services, for locally supported charities.
We provide our members with interactive connections and opportunities that advance Small Business growth and profitability.
Larry Kozin joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Larry Kozin discusses the newest offerings of MAINSTREET CHAMBER HOLDINGS, INC, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Larry Kozin joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Larry Kozin was amazing. The success of MAINSTREET CHAMBER HOLDINGS, INC is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Larry Kozin on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like MAINSTREET CHAMBER HOLDINGS, INC. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Larry Kozin who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Larry Kozin”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
