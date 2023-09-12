The International Awards Associate (IAA) Reveals the 2024 French Design Awards – A Competition for Avant-Garde Design

2024 French Design Awards Call for Entries 2024 French Design Awards Statuettes

Introducing the 2024 French Design Awards, an international design competition that honours interior, architectural, product, and packaging design.

PARIS , PR, FRANCE, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the all-new creation of the International Awards Associate (IAA) – the 2024 French Design Awards, an international design competition that honours the zenith of creative genius in interior, architectural, product, and packaging design. This prestigious award recognises and celebrates architects, interior, product and packaging designers who are not only shaping the environment, but also reimagining how design is perceived, inhabited, and its interaction with spaces.

“This 2024 competition is our ode to a legacy of artistic and design revolutions, celebrating designs that don’t just resonate with the times, but those that push us into the future,” mentioned Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “It is a platform for concepts that aren't mere drawings but visions of a better tomorrow, celebrating those that push us into the future in the grand spectrum of design.”

The French Design Awards accepts entries from architects, interior designers, landscape architects, graphic designers, product designers, packaging designers, hospitality designers, urban planners, furniture designers and any designer of all background whose designs tell a compelling story, whether they are companies, team / departments, innovators, manufacturers, suppliers, freelancers, hobbyists or students, embracing the power of design to shape the world.

The French Design Awards illuminate the expansive panorama of design disciplines, ensuring that creativity is both acknowledged and paraded on a global stage. Spanning five distinct categories, the award delves deep into the realms of Architectural Design, Product Design, Packaging Design, and Interior Design Awards, while also giving weight to the visionary realm of Conceptual Design.

To champion the celebration of unparalleled designs, the Grand Jury Panel of the French Design Awards is composed of esteemed professionals, seasoned designers, and industry luminaries, all of whom bring their profound knowledge and expertise tailored to each category. There are four levels of winning: the Design of the Year, Platinum Winners, Gold Winners, and Silver Winners. The Design of the Year, will be honoured with a redefined version of the Maia Statuette, an emblematic of design excellence on a global scale. Each laureate will be endowed with privileges and opportunities that promise to elevate their professional trajectory to unprecedented heights.

IAA and the French Design Awards champions the bold, the innovative, and the extraordinary, honouring visionaries who push boundaries, challenge the status quo, and infuse fresh perspectives into their designs with intricate blends of creativity, functionality, and sustainability. The award will officially launch on 12 September 2023, with the winners announcement date falling on 21 March 2024.

For competition rules and entry forms, do visit: https://frenchdesignawards.com.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.