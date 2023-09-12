Spiritual Life Coach and Psychic Annette Dion to be Featured on Close Up Radio

GLOUCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The popularity of spiritual advisers has been dramatically soaring in popularity and becoming more mainstream. Now more than ever, we are urgently seeking answers as we struggle with pressing life issues and challenges. Is my partner cheating on me? Should I change careers? How can I make more money? Yet most of us still think of psychics as a lady waving her hands over a crystal ball and predicting our future. While some may prove to be ‘fakes,’ these days, there are spiritual advisors who go beyond predicting the future, offering us self-healing tools and much needed guidance. Now we can gain insight and amazing clarity into our future using self-love, allowing us to embrace joy and fulfill our dreams.

Annette Dion is a top-notch spiritual life coach, psychic, and podcaster.

Rather than providing cookie cutter readings and telling us “In three months, your ex will come back to you,” or “You are destined to win the Powerball,” or “Your Prince Charming is coming,” and suddenly all of life’s problems are solved, Annette’s readings are more profound. Annette gets to the core of our issues by tapping into our energy, guiding us towards self-awareness. This help us ascertain why certain situations are happening in our lives, allowing us to focus our energy on moving forward with fresh perspective and renewed self-assurance.

In other words, no matter what obstacles arise, we are creating the very best version of ourselves with self-love and confidence.

According to Annette, we co-exist simultaneously with a different dimension and, as a uniquely gifted psychic, she has the unique ability to tap into our core energy and receive information accordingly. Annette describes herself as a “messenger” or an “interpreter.”

Her readings are not about predicting our future, but rather seeing the trajectory of our lives, helping us become empowered on a spiritual level, and healing us in mind, body, and spirit.

Annette doesn’t believe that we are victims of circumstance—instead, we have monumental influence over what is going to happen in our lives. We are co-creators of our lives and we can choose happiness, live in unconditional love, and spread kindness, compassion, and happiness throughout the universe.

Close Up Radio will feature Annette Dion in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.psychicannettedion.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno