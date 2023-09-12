Unite 23: Top Employee Experience Conference Kicks Off Tomorrow
Employee experience experts gather in London to explore top technologies and industry best practicesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unily, the award-winning employee experience platform provider, welcomes hundreds of attendees tomorrow and Thursday to its sold-out event, Unite 23. This event brings top enterprise employee experience experts together in London to explore industry best practices with keynotes, deep dive tracks, roundtables, and extensive networking opportunities, as well as an awards program.
“In an era where employee experience is becoming the new frontier of company focus, it’s never been more critical to have an event to share best practices and experiences with the top experts in the field who are using Unily’s award-winning technology to expand and improve employee engagement and alignment,” said Chris Ciauri, CEO, Unily. “Unite 23 is the top conference for employee experience practitioners because it focuses on precisely what companies need most now: a coherent, collaborative canvas that reduces “digital friction” to help drive significant productivity improvements, communications, and clarity throughout an enterprise – no matter how large.”
Research conducted by Unily earlier this year underscores the need for companies to focus on employee communications and experience in an era of quiet quitting. In that research, 64 percent of leaders recognized that employees were becoming increasingly frustrated with outdated intranets, and nearly 50 percent admitted that digital friction was the biggest barrier to internal communications.
“We know the last 10 years were about customer experience; the next 10 will be about employee experience and engagement, and the key to winning is to deploy the technologies and best practices that create an exceptional experience and reduce that digital friction,” Ciauri added. “We’re incredibly excited to highlight and celebrate all of the innovative programs our customers have created with Unily, and showcase these successes with our Unite 23 awards.”
Unite 23: What to Watch
Incredible Speakers
Stephen Fry – Fry’s Future of Work: Setting the tone for the conference, the iconic actor, director, and writer will discuss the big themes shaping the workplaces of the next decades before opening the floor to an interactive Q&A session.
Grace Beverley – Productivity hacks for your workforce: Grace Beverley, a productivity guru and Gen Z entrepreneur, will deep-dive into her unique ethos and the ways she’s driving work-life balance and engagement for her own employees.
Steven Bartlett – Employee Engagement Lessons from a CEO: When Steven last appeared at Unite, it was a live studio presentation. The popular Dragon’s Den star, entrepreneur, and podcaster is back live on stage this year to continue the conversation on employee engagement strategies for the modern workforce.
Insight into employee experience transformations
Wipro – Changing the way 260,000 employees work globally: A behind-the-scenes look at how one of the biggest enterprise technology and IT consulting services companies is transforming employee experience for its huge global employee base. Discover how Wipro designed and launched their cutting-edge employee experience platform to transform employee engagement and productivity.
Award-winning technology
Unily – The Future: Unily will present its award-winning vision for the future of digital employee experience in this exciting keynote with CEO Chris Ciauri and CTO Sam Hassani. Unily will unveil its latest innovations, giving attendees an exclusive sneak peek at how Unily will power the engaged future of work.
Networking, roundtables, and best practices highlighted throughout
Unite 23 will offer attendees great opportunities for celebration and sharing across the community with awards, roundtables, networking activities and an exclusive event app that offers easy connections with the Unily community.
Roundtables offer in-person attendees an opportunity to meet other employee experience professionals and engage on key topics including AI, culture, employee engagement challenges, and hyper-personalization, among others.
Finally, the event will conclude with one of the most prestigious parts of the Unite 23 conference, the Unite 23 Awards, which celebrate enterprises at the forefront of the employee experience revolution.
Unite 23: Attend Online
Unily will once again stream the event online. To sign up, and for more on the online experience, visit https://www.unily.com/unite
About Unily
Unily is the leading employee experience platform used by enterprises to improve communication, collaboration, and productivity. Enterprises rely on Unily’s SaaS platform to transform employee engagement with AI-powered employee experience technology. Unily’s Fortune 500 clients include: CVS Health, Johnson & Johnson, The Estée Lauder Companies, Shell, Wipro, and more. For further information visit www.unily.com
