CyberLock Offers $1 True Zero-Trust Endpoint Protection to first 100 SMB and Enterprise Organizations with 50+ Endpoints
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ransomware and data breaches have become the rule, not the exception. It is clear this trend is only going to continue until organizations adopt a True Zero-Trust security posture on their endpoints.
Organizations have been reluctant to embrace Zero-Trust products because they are notoriously untenable, daunting, and lack usability. CyberLock’s sole focus has been to create the most effective and robust True Zero-Trust solution, while also making their tech user-friendly for everyone.
CyberLock works in conjunction with Antivirus, EDR, and XDR to fill the blind spots that bypass traditional endpoint protection products.
CyberLock is offering its tech at a ridiculously low price so organizations can realize that True Zero-Trust is possible. This offer applies to the first 100 organizations with 50+ devices, for a term of 1 to 3 years.
Organizations can download a free 15-day trial so they can experience just how simple True Zero-Trust can be.
About VoodooSoft
VoodooSoft, LLC is a software development company in Overland Park, Kansas known globally for its patented VoodooShield / CyberLock anti-malware software. Founded in 2011, the company has also developed WhitelistCloud, a patent-pending customized whitelist software, DefenderUI, a user-friendly dashboard for Windows Defender, an Anti-Malware Contextual Engine and an Anti-Exploit Mechanism that many vendors utilize today.
For information: www.cyberlock.global
Dan Butler
