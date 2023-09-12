Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,097 in the last 365 days.

CyberLock Offers $1 True Zero-Trust Endpoint Protection to first 100 SMB and Enterprise Organizations with 50+ Endpoints

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ransomware and data breaches have become the rule, not the exception. It is clear this trend is only going to continue until organizations adopt a True Zero-Trust security posture on their endpoints.

Organizations have been reluctant to embrace Zero-Trust products because they are notoriously untenable, daunting, and lack usability. CyberLock’s sole focus has been to create the most effective and robust True Zero-Trust solution, while also making their tech user-friendly for everyone.

CyberLock works in conjunction with Antivirus, EDR, and XDR to fill the blind spots that bypass traditional endpoint protection products.

CyberLock is offering its tech at a ridiculously low price so organizations can realize that True Zero-Trust is possible. This offer applies to the first 100 organizations with 50+ devices, for a term of 1 to 3 years.

Organizations can download a free 15-day trial so they can experience just how simple True Zero-Trust can be.

###

About VoodooSoft
VoodooSoft, LLC is a software development company in Overland Park, Kansas known globally for its patented VoodooShield / CyberLock anti-malware software. Founded in 2011, the company has also developed WhitelistCloud, a patent-pending customized whitelist software, DefenderUI, a user-friendly dashboard for Windows Defender, an Anti-Malware Contextual Engine and an Anti-Exploit Mechanism that many vendors utilize today.

For information: www.cyberlock.global

Dan Butler
VoodooSoft, LLC
dan@cyberlock.global
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

CyberLock Offers $1 True Zero-Trust Endpoint Protection to first 100 SMB and Enterprise Organizations with 50+ Endpoints

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more