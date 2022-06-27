Microsoft Defender needed a better UI, so VoodooSoft built one, for free
OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Microsoft Defender has evolved into a formidable antivirus the last few years, but its user interface remains confusing, awkward, and inefficient. In short, Microsoft Defender needed a better user interface (UI), so we built one, and it’s free,” cybersecurity developer Dan Butler said today.
Butler, CEO of VoodooSoft, LLC, said that while Microsoft Defender’s efficacy now rivals that of paid antivirus software, a common complaint among its users is the design and function of its user interface. “We built a user-friendly and comprehensive user interface for Microsoft Defender that rivals that of paid antivirus software,” Butler added.
“VoodooSoft not only completely redesigned the Microsoft Defender user interface to dramatically improve usability, we also added a multitude of settings that unlocks hidden security features of Microsoft Defender, which further hardens the endpoint against malware attacks,” Butler explained.
“We have also introduced some new features for SMB and enterprise endpoints that allow system administrators to configure the security profile on one endpoint, then instantly deploy the configuration to all endpoints throughout the network,” Butler added.
“Consumers and business alike can install DefenderUI for free - no strings attached - to turn Microsoft Defender into a full feature-rich antivirus,” Butler concluded.
###
About VoodooSoft
VoodooSoft, LLC is a software development company in Overland Park, Kansas known globally for its patented VoodooShield anti-malware software. Founded in 2011, the company has also developed WhitelistCloud, a patent-pending customized whitelist software, DefenderUI, a user-friendly dashboard for Windows Defender, an Anti-Malware Contextual Engine and an Anti-Exploit Mechanism that many vendors utilize today.
For information: www.defenderui.com
Media Contact:
Michael Nossaman
michael@voodooshield.com
+1-913-385-2034
Dan Butler
VoodooSoft, LLC
email us here