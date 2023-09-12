Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame Inducts Shelly West, Donnie Bowshier and Roy Rogers

Shelly West

Roy Rogers

Donnie Bowshier

Country singer-songwriter Richard Lynch will co-host and perform at the event, along with Tess Frizell and Bobby Tomberlin.

We invite all to join us in honoring Shelly West, Donnie Bowshier, and Roy Rogers at the Ohio Country Music Hall Of Fame induction ceremony!”
— Richard Lynch

WAYNESVILLE, OH, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio Country Music Hall Of Fame is proud to announce its upcoming induction ceremony honoring Shelly West, Donnie Bowshier (Posthumous), and Roy Rogers (Posthumous) on October 14th, 2023. This exclusive event will take place at The Keeping it Country Farm in Waynesville, OH. It will be hosted by chart-topping country singer-songwriter, Richard Lynch and his wife, Donna.

The ceremony will include special guests, Julie Rogers Pomilia, the granddaughter of Roy Rogers, who recently wrote a book entitled "Your Heroes-My Grandparents-A Granddaughter's Love" about her life and the legacy of her grandparents, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, the King and Queen of the cowboys.The night will begin at 7:00 PM, with doors opening at 6:00 PM, including a concert performance by Tess Frizzell and Bobby Tomberlin followed by Richard Lynch and the Richard Lynch band.

This event is part of the Love Tattoo Foundation’s concert series. Tickets are available for purchase at www.lovetattoofoundation.org, Liberty Tax Office in Lebanon, OH, and Mom’s Restaurant in Franklin, OH.

Lynch said, “We invite all to join us in honoring Shelly West, Donnie Bowshier, and Roy Rogers at the Ohio Country Music Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.”

ABOUT RICHARD LYNCH: Richard Lynch is a multi-award winning artist who has seen success on both domestic and international radio charts, and has appeared in major publications like Billboard Magazine, Taste of Country, and The Boot. He has collaborated with popular artists such as Ronnie McDowell and Leona Williams, as well as Grammy award-winning singer Rhonda Vincent. His latest single, “Current Conditions” follows Lynch’s Top 20 Cashbox and Top 5 Christian Voice single, “Thankful, Grateful and Blessed”, and is taken from his latest album “Radio Friend.” That album has enjoyed 3 international iTunes chart Top 25 hits. www.richardlynchband.com

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

