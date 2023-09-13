Anjalts' Latest Song 'Walking to the Sun' Marks a Melodic End to a Blazing Summer
IXO MUSIC SET TO LAUNCH ANJALTS' SONIC NEW SONG SEPTEMBER 15
It's a human experience of wanting to connect to another.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the scorching summer heatwave subsides, songwriter/producer Anjalts releases her latest song, "Walking to the Sun," on Friday, September 15. The intricate pop-rock ballad fills the imagination in looking forward to something avant-garde from this charismatic, independent artist on the rise. She initially announced the song's release to her Instagram followers with a mesmerizing sneak peek.
— Anjalts
Anjalts stated that when she wrote the song, she wanted it to be interpreted from many angles, whether choosing an optimistic outlook despite the hard times surrounding a loving relationship or a much deeper meaning that's personal to the listener.
“It’s art, it’s music, it’s an artist who pens lyrics from an eclectic point of view that gives a glimpse into that reclusive world she creates from,” says Acen Sinclair, Studio Engineer/management at IXO Music, an artist development company that teamed up with Anjalts to launch her new singles. “She is not much of a talker who will try to tell you everything she is doing. Instead, she shows you through her music, her writings, her art,” continues Sinclair. With lyrics from the first verse of ‘Walking to the Sun’:
My calendar is now underwater
I've written everything down that matters
I know you're not coming back
How can I blame you when everything is so messed up
It can easily be interpreted as a breakup song with some brooding on the side. Still, the uplifting chorus creates an alternative duality of an unexpected outcome of not staying in that low frequency for too long. When Anjalts writes the catchy chorus of the song:
I'm Walking to the Sun
I'm hoping you will come
If I can tell you - I would try
I never wanted to see you cry
Anjalts' soulful vocals and expressive guitar playing create a nostalgic ambiance reminiscent of the bittersweet moments that accompany the end of summer. The last goodbye to high school friends leaving for college, the vacay by the beach, that last summer's wedding, maybe even that last summer's kiss. 'Walking to the Sun' is like art—the eye of the beholder or the ear of the listener to personalize and give it their own meaning and experience.
The pop-rock ballad was mastered by Geoff Pesche at Abbey Roads Studios in London, U.K. The artist stated she highly values the engineer's vast experience and expertise to artistically preserve the creative, raw, and intuitive elements that embodies her music. “I love improvised inflections- that impromptu slightly off note that makes me human; it creates the emotions from my heart into the song. It's a human experience of wanting to connect to another.” (Anjalts)
‘Walking to the Sun’ marks the fourth single from Anjalts' highly anticipated second album, ‘Bluency,’ scheduled to drop in late November. This release follows her 15-song album project, 'Air to Fire,' featured earlier this year.
Be the first to hear 'Walking to the Sun' HERE
