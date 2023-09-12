Las Vegas Financial Coach Rolls Out Big League Money Advice Across the Valley
Inflation is here, student loan payments are coming as recession reality looms.LAS VEGAS, NV, US, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When Howard Sherman emerged as a Preferred Financial Coach after completing Dave Ramsey’s vigorous financial coaching program, he got right to work with outreach to help people eliminate debt, pay for college, buy a house, plan for retirement, build wealth and so much more not only in Las Vegas but all over the world.
While it’s true Howard has clients all over America, in Canada and across Europe as far away as Greece, Las Vegas is Howard’s home and he’s proud to be a local and contribute to the well being and prosperity of Southern Nevada.
To that end…
The Las Vegas Financial Coach is an exhibitor at the #supportlocal expo at The Ahern Convention Center on September 14th benefiting NFL Alumni’s Las Vegas Caring for Kids.
At the request of the Dave Ramsey team, Coach Howard has volunteered to lead a Financial Peace University group starting on October 5th. 2023.
Mr. Sherman is a proud member of The Vegas Chamber and is awaiting approval of his Better Business Bureau application as to Las Vegas Financial Coach being a BBB accredited business out of the Southern Nevada chapter.
Coach Howard delivers financial coaching services to fit every budget for as little as $100.
The Las Vegas Financial Coach Website - https://www.financialcoach.vegas/
Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University class in Las Vegas - https://www.fpu.com/B3EF29
The #supportlocal event page - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/supportlocal-2023-tickets-422046110277
Howard Sherman
Las Vegas Financial Coach
+1 833-427-2121
support@financialcoach.vegas
