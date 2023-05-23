Repositax Raising Capital for Revolutionary Tax Collaboration Platform used by Individuals and Businesses
Equity Crowdfunding Campaign Underway to Expand Outreach in B2B, B2CSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people think tax season ended on April 18, 2023 to a crescendo of champagne bottles popping and sighs of relief. In reality, though, tax season ends right before Halloween thanks to millions of taxpayers on an IRS extension until September and October, and each year its’ getting worse with the dates melding together into the frustration of one long tax season.
How is it possible in a digital age that more time is still needed to get organized and file returns? It’s because Tax Firms and their Clients have been left behind by technological advancements and they still interact today exactly as they did 20 years ago when it comes to document and data handing, communicating and planning… until now.
Repositax, a leading provider of innovative tax and financial solutions, is excited to announce the official launch of its groundbreaking tax collaboration platform and the launch of its equity crowdfunding campaign to raise expansion capital for this first of its kind SaaS fintech offering.
Designed to simplify and streamline the interactions between Tax Firms and their Clients (both individuals and businesses), Repositax offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services that revolutionize the way that they securely interact, share data and prepare returns.
Repositax is a highly intuitive and user-friendly platform that was specifically designed to simultaneously visualize the experiences of both the tax firms and their Clients, so they can navigate the complexities of tax compliance effortlessly. With its robust features and advanced technology, individuals and businesses save time, reduce stress, and can maximize their tax benefits.
Key Features of Repositax:
1. Guided Process: Repositax provides step-by-step guidance throughout the tax preparation process, making it easy for Clients to navigate the complexities of providing the right information to their Tax Firms. The platform ensures that users maximize their eligible credits and deductions, optimize their tax outcomes, increase accuracy and minimize errors.
2. Secure Document Management: Repositax prioritizes the security and privacy of user data. The platform offers a secure document management system that allows users to store, access, and share their tax-related documents from a permanent place with ease and peace of mind.
3. Communication System: Repositax included a communication system to centralize communications between the users. This eliminates the need for disparate and out of context emails and text messages, and significantly improves collaboration.
4. Data Availability: Repositax has developed a first of its kind, proprietary templating system designed specifically to extract and classify data from tax forms, so that users can automatically unlock the tax return data from inside their .PDF files, thereby, allowing them to see the data in tables, learn from their tax history and perform analytics.
5. Real-Time Calculations: Repositax is connecting in external accounting systems to allow users to see their tax and accounting data side-by-side for the first time in history. This allows for automated tax forecasting intra-year without having to be blind until the year ends when it’s too late to make planning decisions.
6. Repositax has obtained a patent for a game simulator which visualizes historical financial data and generates financial forecasts all within an innovative video game setting without having to know technical accounting and tax terminology.
Repositax is revolutionizing the Tax Firm/Client relationship away from an annual transactional one into an ongoing advisory one, thereby, increasing the value of the relationship for both. By combining cutting-edge technology with user-centric design, the platform empowers users to take control of this relationship, make better informed financial decisions and eliminate the pain of inefficiency and the unknown.
Repositax’s capital raise is a limited time investment opportunity open to the general public here - https://bit.ly/3W7OhRM
To learn more about Repositax and register a free account please visit https://www.repositax.com/.
About Repositax: Repositax is a leading provider of innovative tax and financial solutions, committed to simplifying complex financial processes for individuals and businesses. With a team of experienced CPAs and other professionals with a passion for delivering excellence, Repositax aims to transform the way users interact with and learn from their financial data, including the processes of securely managing this data.
About the Founder: The company was founded by Michael McCarthy, CPA who has lived on both sides of the Tax Firm/Client relationship during the past 30 years. This intimate knowledge and experience were infused into the design and feature set of the product. His experiences include having advised businesses and their owners, such as Chopra Global owned by Deepak Chopra, Robbins Gupta Holdings, owned by Tony Robbins and Ajay Gupta and Nicklaus Brown & Co., owned by Gary Nicklaus and Rory Brown.
Howard Sherman
Crowdfund Buzz
+1 833-276-9377
email us here