FURTHER GROWTH AS SUGAR SUGAR(™) LANDS IN HOTSPOT BOERNE,TX

Tanya and Gerardo is excited to bring Boerne, TX it's first Sugar Sugar's location. Sherbourne to open first Texas location outside San Antonio

Sugar Sugar, The Exciting Sugaring Hair Removal Concept, Adds to its Rapid Expansion With Boots in Texas.

We met everyone and instantly fell in love with the brand. They have worked very hard to develop a system throughout their years to minimize the growing pains for new franchisees.”” — Tanya Sherbourne - New Business Owner, Sugar Sugar

HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar Sugar, the clean beauty buzz brand and marvel of franchise insiders, (“sugar waxing”) has announced the awarding of yet another Texas franchise location. It is Sugar Sugar's first location in the San Antonio area and the 22nd franchise awarding of 2023; further cementing its ascension as the beauty brand of the future.

The excitement comes from Sugar Sugar's commitment to providing client-based, eco-conscious beauty solutions within an exploding market. In its latest deal, Sugar Sugar has signed a minimum two-unit Area Developer Agreement for the Boerne, Texas market.

“I am a Texas girl, so this one hit home for me,” said Aimee Blake, CEO of Sugar Sugar. “The Boerne, Texas area is rapidly developing. It made perfect sense for who our client is. We are about science and customer satisfaction. I started as a client and knew the business could be more. We are excited to be providing our clean beauty solutions in the Texas markets. Boerne lined up with our demos. We are very particular about whom we grant licenses to. Tanya and Gerardo were everything we look for in franchisees.”

“Sugaring has been near and dear to me for many years”, said new franchise business owner Tanya Sherbourne. “My husband and I had searched and found nothing close to us after moving to the beautiful Texas Hill Country. We found Sugar Sugar and requested more information. Then we met everyone and instantly fell in love with the brand. They have worked very hard to develop a system throughout their years to minimize the growing pains for new franchisees.”

“The fact that they have worked so diligently to develop their own clean, organic skin care line blew us away and we knew we had to be a part of it”, said Sherbourne. Sugar Sugar boasts some of the highest retail product margins within a typically very narrow industry.

Focused on four dynamic, interwoven service revenue streams and a highly profitable retail stream, Sugar Sugar is more than hair removal. It's become the beauty culture within its markets. Through low cost of ownership and impressive margins on services and retail products, the brand has disrupted the beauty sector. That's how Sugar Sugar has become the darling of even the most staunch authorities in franchising, including recent write ups by the Wolf of Franchising and Inc. Magazine.

“We have built the brand to feel local,” Blake said. “It needs to 'belong' to the client, because it does. But it also must provide knowledgeable solutions for our business owners. That's how we've gotten here.”

Blake continued, “We'll keep refining along with the times for our franchisees, their staff, and most certainly our clients. As we bring our solutions into new markets, and further develop established territories, we are confident we will continue to deliver the optimal experience with the help of qualified franchise owners.”

“The cherry on top for us,” Sherbourne said. “They listen and welcome input from their amazing estheticians and strive to promote from within the brand.”

Entrepreneurs are moving fast to scoop up Sugar Sugar territories. The brand is pushing on 50 locations sold with a large number of candidates in the pipeline. Entrepreneurs are teeming to invest in Sugar Sugar’s proven business model, thus achieving their dreams to own a beautiful, efficient, profitable clean-beauty brand. Plano, Frisco, Flower Mound, Southlake, McKinney, Coppell, Round Rock, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Arlington, University Park, Colleyville, Richardson, and Prosper are most likely to be scooped up next.

About Sugar Sugar: Sugar Sugar is a trailblazing clean beauty brand dedicated to providing customers with natural, effective, and eco-conscious beauty solutions. With a focus on sugaring hair removal, organic airbrush spray tan and vegan facials, the company has quickly become a go-to destination for those seeking healthier alternatives in their beauty routines. Committed to sustainability, customer satisfaction, and empowering individuals to look and feel their best, Sugar Sugar continues to lead the way in the clean beauty revolution.

