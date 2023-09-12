ALCHEMY DIGITAL ADVISING EXPANDS MARKETING REACH WITH PREME TOKEN PARTNERSHIP
The CDAP (Canada Digital Adoption Program) GRANT is an amazing opportunity for all qualifying businesses.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PREME Token partnership will fuel innovation through greater access to the CDAP (Canada Digital Adoption Program) GRANT
PREME is proud to announce a strategic marketing partnership with Alchemy Digital Advising. The partnership focuses on expanding awareness, opportunities, and growth for businesses looking to enter WEB3.
About Alchemy Digital Advising
Alchemy helps Canadian companies secure federal funding to digitize their business through the CDAP program.
What is CDAP?
CDAP is a federal program where companies work with registered digital advisors who assess their capabilities and produce a digital adoption plan. Once companies go through CDAP, the federal government provides funding to help upgrade their digital capabilities.
With the CDAP grant, you may qualify for up to $15,000 in digital advisory services, a $7,300 wage subsidy, and an interest-free loan of up to $100,000 to boost your business. Alchemy Digital Advising is a digital advisory firm that facilitates access to these grant dollars for select Canadian businesses.
Qualifying Companies
To qualify, companies must be for-profit entities based in Canada with at least one employee, and who gross at least $500,000 per year. Qualifying companies must work with a registered digital advisor to secure this grant.
Why do CDAP?
Canadians pay a high tax rate, and programs like these are a major way they benefit from those taxes. Qualifying companies have every reason to apply for CDAP: what company wouldn’t want to secure additional funds to help their business grow? Best of all, the government subsidizes the cost of the digital advisor working with the company, and who does almost all the work for the grant. This program truly has no downside – if your company qualifies,
we urge you to apply.
Where does web3 fit in?
CDAP is available for businesses at every stage of the adoption curve: both those who’ve fallen behind, like clinics still using paper records; and companies who are already high-tech and wish to be early adopters.
There’s no better time to get into web3 than now. The industry has secured mainstream legitimacy, but few companies have fully integrated these technologies. Companies who adopt web3 technologies are well positioned to get ahead of the curve and gain an edge over their competitors.
