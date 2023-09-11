Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,643 in the last 365 days.

What’s the parking situation at Modesto’s new downtown courthouse? Your question, answered

There are three public parking garages in the area where jurors and other visitors of the court can park. There are free parking options along Eighth Street between K and L streets, according to the court’s website.

You just read:

What’s the parking situation at Modesto’s new downtown courthouse? Your question, answered

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more