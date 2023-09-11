There are three public parking garages in the area where jurors and other visitors of the court can park. There are free parking options along Eighth Street between K and L streets, according to the court’s website.
You just read:
What’s the parking situation at Modesto’s new downtown courthouse? Your question, answered
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.