Bambu Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
Bambu, a pioneering brand specializing in sustainable home goods and compostable dinnerware announces national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise.
Diversity in business...and in life, for that matter, is vital in creating a world that is inclusive to anyone and everyone.”PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bambu, a business specializing in sustainable home goods and compostable dinnerware is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise validated by Women's Business Enterprise Council - Pacific, a WBENC Regional Partner Organization. WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.
— Rachel Speth
Rachel Speth, Cofounder and owner of Bambu feels that women-owned businesses should be highlighted, "Diversity in business...and in life, for that matter, is vital in creating a world that is inclusive to anyone and everyone."
The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women's Business Enterprise Council - Pacific, is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced and sustainable economy.
WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.
About Bambu:
Founded in 2003, Bambu is a pioneer brand recognized for its commitment to sustainability, original design and quality products. For 20 years the company has focused on providing all-natural, certified products as alternatives to plastic and other harmful or resource intensive materials. Bambu is a B Corp certified business since 2018, and Climate Neutral certified, and member of 1% for the Planet. The company certifies every product it designs and makes. For more information about its products and sustainability efforts, visit Certifications.
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org
A Business for Good