Bambu becomes Climate Neutral Certiﬁed - Joining the Growing Climate Action Movement

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, September 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Bambu , the sustainable home goods brand, is proud to announce it is officially Climate Neutral Certified. Bambu joins the growing movement of companies achieving the Climate Neutral Certified standard by measuring its 2022 greenhouse gas emissions, taking action on reduction plans, and offsetting their brand footprint with eligible-verified credits.Climate Neutral Certified is the leading consumer label for climate neutrality. It is earned by organizations that have chosen to be accountable for the greenhouse gas emissions generated in the production, operations, and shipping of their goods and services.Bambu Cofounder, Jeffrey Delkin noted, "We are tackling the climate issue head on. Our first step is to remove 1015 metric tons carbon dioxide through offset projects with Bonneville Environmental Foundation. Secondly, we've put into place a reduction plan to begin immediately on 3 key priorities."“Climate Neutral Certified companies are demonstrating immediate action on climate change is possible and essential,” says Austin Whitman, CEO of Climate Neutral. “Climate Neutral Certified brands have built a powerful movement that gives companies and consumers meaningful ways to act on climate—today. They are leading the way, taking immediate voluntary action to address their carbon emissions, and engaging their consumers around this important issue like never before.”Climate Neutral’s certification builds on internationally recognized standards for carbon measurement and neutrality. All certified brands must measure cradle-to-customer greenhouse gas emissions each year to maintain certification. Then, a brand must commit to reduction action plans to cut future emissions within a 12-24 month timeline, reporting progress on those plans annually. Finally, certified brands must invest in eligible-verified carbon credits to compensate for all of their emissions, directing investment into critical projects that remove and avoid emissions. The brand’s certification data is publicly available on Climate Neutral’s website, and the process is repeated annually when companies must recertify.Learn more about Climate Neutral and its community of certified brands at climateneutral.org.

