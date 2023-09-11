Bambu becomes Climate Neutral Certiﬁed - Joining the Growing Climate Action Movement
Bambu, the sustainable home goods brand, is proud to announce it is officially Climate Neutral Certiﬁed.
We're tackling the climate issue head on. Our first step is to remove 1015 metric tons of carbon dioxide thru offset projects with BEF. Secondly embark on an immediate reduction plan.”PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bambu, the sustainable home goods brand, is proud to announce it is officially Climate Neutral Certiﬁed. Bambu joins the growing movement of companies achieving the Climate Neutral Certiﬁed standard by measuring its 2022 greenhouse gas emissions, taking action on reduction plans, and oﬀsetting their brand footprint with eligible-veriﬁed credits.
— Jeffrey Delkin
Climate Neutral Certiﬁed is the leading consumer label for climate neutrality. It is earned by organizations that have chosen to be accountable for the greenhouse gas emissions generated in the production, operations, and shipping of their goods and services.
Bambu Cofounder, Jeffrey Delkin noted, "We are tackling the climate issue head on. Our first step is to remove 1015 metric tons carbon dioxide through offset projects with Bonneville Environmental Foundation. Secondly, we've put into place a reduction plan to begin immediately on 3 key priorities."
“Climate Neutral Certiﬁed companies are demonstrating immediate action on climate change is possible and essential,” says Austin Whitman, CEO of Climate Neutral. “Climate Neutral Certiﬁed brands have built a powerful movement that gives companies and consumers meaningful ways to act on climate—today. They are leading the way, taking immediate voluntary action to address their carbon emissions, and engaging their consumers around this important issue like never before.”
Climate Neutral’s certiﬁcation builds on internationally recognized standards for carbon measurement and neutrality. All certiﬁed brands must measure cradle-to-customer greenhouse gas emissions each year to maintain certiﬁcation. Then, a brand must commit to reduction action plans to cut future emissions within a 12-24 month timeline, reporting progress on those plans annually. Finally, certiﬁed brands must invest in eligible-veriﬁed carbon credits to compensate for all of their emissions, directing investment into critical projects that remove and avoid emissions. The brand’s certiﬁcation data is publicly available on Climate Neutral’s website, and the process is repeated annually when companies must recertify.
Learn more about Climate Neutral and its community of certiﬁed brands at climateneutral.org.
Jeffrey L Delkin
bambu
855-630-3149
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
A Business for Good