Empowering Medical Professionals In Aesthetic Medicine And Surgery, Beso Academy Is A Nationally Accredited Institution
With a commitment to excellence in the industry, Beso Academy is a renowned institution in aesthetic education located in the heart of New York City.
Beso Academy, a leading institution in aesthetic education, is dedicated to equipping medical professionals with the knowledge, skills, and practical experience required to excel in the field of aesthetics. With a mission to provide the best personal outcomes through cutting-edge aesthetic and wellness care, Beso Academy sets the standard for excellence in the industry.
Led by founder and medical aesthetics practitioner PA-C Sadyk Fayz and Dr. Peter A. Tomasello DO, the Medical Director of Beso Aesthetics, Beso Academy offers a comprehensive and standardized approach to education in aesthetic medicine and surgery. Driven by their passion for patient well-being and commitment to safety, they aim to elevate the quality of aesthetic medical services through proper training and guidance.
Recognizing the need for a uniform framework for training in aesthetic surgery, Beso Academy takes pride in offering accredited programs that ensure practitioners deliver accurate diagnoses, appropriate treatments, and the highest quality care to their patients. By prioritizing safety and upholding the highest standards, Beso Academy empowers medical professionals to achieve optimal outcomes and safeguard the well-being of those seeking aesthetic medical services.
"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) that offer CME to physicians and healthcare professionals," said PA-C Sadyk Fayz, founder and medical aesthetics practitioner of Beso Academy. "Our mission has always been to provide the highest quality education to medical professionals so that they can provide the best possible care to their patients. This accreditation is a testament to the hard work of our faculty and staff in achieving that goal."
Beso Academy fosters an environment of encouragement, recognition, and guidance, motivating students through constant support and positive feedback. The Academy rewards achievements and embraces challenges as learning opportunities, cultivating a culture of excellence and resilience in the field of aesthetics and non-invasive cosmetic medicine.
Medical professionals, including doctors, licensed nurses, physician assistants, and more, can participate in Beso Academy's training programs. Group training options are available, ranging from half a day to two full days of private one-on-one sessions. The Academy limits group classes to six students to ensure a more active and comprehensive learning experience.
"We believe that proper training is paramount in delivering accurate diagnoses, appropriate treatments, and the highest quality care to our patients," said Dr. Peter A. Tomasello DO. "Through Beso Academy, we aim to equip medical professionals with the knowledge, skills, and practical experience necessary to excel in the field of aesthetic medicine and surgery. Our commitment to excellence and patient well-being drives us to shape a positive and lasting influence within the industry." Over the past five years, I have had the privilege of working closely with Sadyk, combining our expertise to offer personalized treatments to our patients. Sadyk's passion for aesthetics, extensive studies, and dedication have enabled him to master techniques that greatly benefit our patients. He excels in patient counseling, education, and setting realistic expectations for their aesthetic needs. Transparency is a key aspect of his approach when recommending the best possible treatment. Sadyk's love and dedication to aesthetic medicine is evident in the remarkable results we provide to our clients, making him a valuable asset to our Beso Aesthetics practice in the community we serve. For medical professionals seeking to enhance their skills in aesthetic medicine and surgery, Beso Academy provides a valuable opportunity for growth and advancement. Through our accredited programs and commitment to excellence, the Academy raises the bar for quality and patient care, ensuring that practitioners prioritize safety and uphold the highest standards, states Dr. Peter A. Tomasello DO."
For more information about Beso Academy or to enroll in their training programs, please visit www.beso.academy. Beso Academy's accreditation by
Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) is effective immediately.
