NEWS RELEASE

Sept. 11, 2023

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Nominees announced for Fourth District Juvenile Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 11, 2023) – The Fourth District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Fourth District Juvenile Court. This position was created by the Legislature during the 2023 Legislative Session.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Jared Anderson, Attorney/Owner, Anderson Law; Erik Jacobson, Attorney, Moody Brown Law; J. Edward Jones, Attorney, Law Office of J. Edward Jones PLLC; Ryan Peters, County Attorney, Juab County; Alan Sevison, Director, Southern Section, Utah Office of the Attorney General.

Written comments can be submitted to the Fourth District Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon on Sept. 21, 2023. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments.

After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

