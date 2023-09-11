Read more about GBI Arrests Brooks County Man in Death Investigation

Brooks County, GA (September 7, 2023) – ﻿ The GBI has arrested and charged Rory Rose, age 23, of Brooks County, GA, with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. On Friday, September 1, 2023, at about 9:15 p.m., the GBI was asked by the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a death investigation that took place in the 700 Block of Old Pavo Road in Brooks County, GA.

Preliminary information indicates that Robert Rose, age 45, was shot and killed while inside his home. Rory Rose, the son and co-resident of Robert Rose, is currently booked at the Brooks County Jail.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Robert Rose.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090, or the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at 229-263-7558. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to District Attorney Brad Shealy for prosecution.