WEDNESDAY: Governor Newsom to Speak at Dreamforce

SAN FRANCISCO – Governor Gavin Newsom will participate in a keynote panel at Salesforce’s annual Dreamforce event, focusing on the future of California and the state’s leadership in technology and innovation.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 13 at 3:00pm PDT

LIVESTREAM: https://www.salesforce.com/plus

*NOTE: This event is in-person and open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must click here to register. For additional information, please email: pr@salesforce.com.

