Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,663 in the last 365 days.

CBP officers seize over $1.1 million in methamphetamine at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge seized methamphetamine that totaled over $1,100,000 in street value.

“This seizure is yet another example of how vigorous, forward-leaning border security operations halt illicit contraband from seeping through our borders and reaching our communities,” said Acting Port Director Javier Vasquez, Laredo Port of Entry.

Packages containing 120 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 47-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2010 BMW X5 for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 120 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the vehicle.

The narcotics had a street value of $1,108,878.

CBP seized the narcotics and one vehicle. The driver was arrested. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure. 

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP officers seize over $1.1 million in methamphetamine at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more