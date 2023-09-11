CBP officers seize over $1.1 million in methamphetamine at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge seized methamphetamine that totaled over $1,100,000 in street value.

“This seizure is yet another example of how vigorous, forward-leaning border security operations halt illicit contraband from seeping through our borders and reaching our communities,” said Acting Port Director Javier Vasquez, Laredo Port of Entry.

Packages containing 120 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 47-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2010 BMW X5 for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 120 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the vehicle.

The narcotics had a street value of $1,108,878.

CBP seized the narcotics and one vehicle. The driver was arrested. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.